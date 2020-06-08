St. Louis Man charged with 1st degree murder for gunning down retired police officer amidst riots

Time - Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 10:24 AM
Left: Stephan Cannon charged with 1st degree murder for killing of retired officer David Dorn

24 year old Stephan Cannon has been charged with murder in the first degree, among other crimes, for the killing of retired officer David Dorn on Sunday according to a TIME article.

Dorn ,age 77, was shot on Tuesday June 2nd in St. Louis, Missouri when he reportedly attempted to defend his friends pawn shop amidst ongoing looting.

According to the police’s probable cause statement Cannon was caught on camera with four others stealing televisions from the pawn shop.

“At the time the shots were fired, (Cannon) was the only person standing at that corner,” the probable cause statement reads. “Multiple plumes of smoke” can be seen coming from where Cannon was standing, and shell casings were found on the spot, police said.

The video of the shooting had been posted to Facebook but was later taken down.

Dorn was killed on a violent night when 4 police officers were shot; other officers were pelted with stones and fireworks and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged and one convenience store was burned.

The riots have followed in the wake of the shocking and senseless killing of George Floyd, a black man, by white Minneopolis police officer Derek Chauvin which occurred on May 25th.

The video of Floyd’s killing was broadcast over social media and depicts Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s kneck almost 3 minutes after Floyd was found to be unresponsive by Chauvin’s fellow officers who had asked Chauvin to stop.

 

Read time article

retired police officer David Dorn depicted with one of his grandchildren

