Martinique confirms first cases of Cronavirus

La Premiere French News Agency has reported that coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached the shores of Martinique.

The tests were conducted on Thursday by the Martinique University Hospital and two cases came back positive for the infamous virus.

These two cases in Martinique bring to ten the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in French overseas territories.

There are two cases in French St. Martin, one in St. Barthélemy (St. Barts) and five in French Guiana.