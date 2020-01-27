Marvin Munro Toussaint pleads guilty on charge of deception

Marvin Munro Toussaint, on January 27, 2020 pleaded guilty to one count of deception as the Criminal session of the High court got on the way.

Toussaint ,who is of Pointe Michel, is set to return to court on March 30, 2020 when he will be sentenced on the charge of deception.

Reports are that in 2014, Toussaint defrauded Quentin Gregoire the sum of $14,524.00 which was given to him to purchase a vehicle for Gregoire but he never did.

He repeatedly denied any wrong doing but when the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty thus preventing a full trial.

State attorneys Sherma Dalrymple and Ann Riviere led by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste prosecuted on behalf of the State. Toussaint was represented by attorney Peter Alleyne.

Justice Bernie Stephenson was the presiding judge in this matter.