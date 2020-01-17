Mas Camp to celebrate life of founding member Randy Aaron tonight

Dr. Valda Henry said in an interview with Dominica news online that when Mas Camp is held tonight, the life of the late Randy Aaron will be celebrated.

Aaron, a founding member of Showdown Mas Camp and brother of fellow founding member and calypso writer Pat Aaron passed away on Sunday morning.

“Throughout the show we will have various moments where we stop to remember Randy, it is a celebration of life…we are asking patrons to be dressed in rainbow colors,” she said.

The theme “Remembering Randy” will be used throughout the event and as indicated by Henry, every night for the next six tents there will be an element where Randy will be remembered.

Meantime, Henry stated that organizers are ready for tonight’s show which will comprise of twelve to fourteen calypso acts.

Special segments such as the sensays and Lapo Kabwit performances will be part of the programme.

“We have the best calypsos at the showdown Mas Camp, there is such chemistry between the band and the calypsonians. They have been practicing long hours… and so we are promising the patrons a night of good calypso,” she said.

Meantime one of the Camp’s Key calypsonians “SYE” will not be performing in this year’s show however three new calypsonians will be featured.

“The calypsos are great and we are looking forward to a fantastic first night and a wonderful season for Mas Camp 2020,” she added.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Five Star Bar and Grill at Jimmit from 9:00pm.