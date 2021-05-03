May Day Message from DAWU: A healthy worker in spirit, soul & body

Brothers and Sisters,
It is a pleasure and an honor to greet you on this May Day 2021. Wherever you are and whatever you may be doing, I trust that my message finds you in good health and in good spirits.
As we celebrate May Day 2021, still under a pandemic cloud, and with much reservation and restrictions, observing “social distancing” and “health protocol’, our freedom of movement is limited, however, TODAY is still a very IMPORTANT DAY to be celebrated. We nevertheless celebrate at a distance.
May Day, as it stands, is a very special day. It is a day when all of humanity remember that the day is set aside for “WORKERS/LABOURERS”. Some countries celebrate on May 1, and others on the first Monday in May. What is common however, is that globally, Workers/Labourers are recognized and appreciated. This year has been quite unique in recent history as frontline workers, from medical professionals to service personnel and those in the food industry, have been at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 while doing their jobs to provide much needed services to the rest of the population. We thank you for your service.
Today, in this Pandemic time, the DAWU would like to focus on the “Health of The Worker”, since the DAWU is interested in workers as a whole person, meaning spirit, soul and body.
A few years ago, the DAWU chose as its theme “Labour into God’s Rest”. This was because the Union saw that many workers were working and not allowing themselves time for rest and for recreational purposes. By extension, there was a “separation of love of oneself”. By this, we mean that many workers do not make sufficient time for themselves. Workers are on the go from morning till dusk, and on arrival at home, family life continues until evening. This happens day after day after day.
In 2020, the pandemic Covid 19’s first impact on the lives of the worker saw workers laboring into God’s Rest. It restricted everyone to “stay at home”, thus allowing families to socialize and spend more quality time together. Some who worked from home had to balance work with home duties while others were asked to take some time off. In either case, we continue to observe the time spent balancing work with home duties and also relaxing and doing recreational activities in order to protect their minds and their hearts.
An article published on DNO, a few years ago stated that, out of 400 Government workers examined, eighty (80%) percent of the workers were found to be suffering with a NCD. To date, the Union recognizes that many more workers are suffering from “negative stress” than ever before.
The DAWU is appealing to ALL workers that they be very mindful of who they are as a person. Firstly, you are a spirit living in a body and have a soul. Therefore, every worker should take care of their body as well as their soul and their spirit. Many of the “negative stress” is of the soul, that is the mind, emotion and free will. It is also very important that every worker/labourer understands that he/she is in a relationship with parents, children, other loved ones, employees and employers etc. Therefore, external matters do arise from all angles and of course, these matters must be dealt with. They may be positive or negative, as the case may be. For some persons the negative is overwhelming. Workers arrive at work drained, and added to that there are problems on the job. This is not easy for anyone, and thereby the “negative stress” which causes the worker to become ill. Some workers on leaving work, may be a few minutes from arriving home, when reality hits and thoughts of what is expected once they arrive inside the house. In that moment, a headache may come on, followed by the rise of blood pressure.
It is the constant thoughts that race through the mind, which affect the heart and by extension, high blood pressure, anxiety, strokes, heart attacks etc. Therefore, Workers need to pay special attention to the “negative stress” that brings on the Non Communicable Disease. Workers need to be reminded that it is this SOUL (Mind) which affects the Heart, causing the body to break down. Therefore, Workers need to guard their thoughts/thinking.
At the start of the pandemic, many workers feared losing their jobs. They were very fearful of their future, and became depressed, stressed, and full of anxiety. The employers, did not adequately explain to their Workers, how their jobs would be impacted. There was an abundance of uncertainty. Some were told to take leave without pay, while many were made redundant, and as a result of this “negative stress” many employees become ill.
The DAWU would like the employers to understand that if a worker become ill as a result of negative stress on the job, the “production line” is compromised and the loss is also borne by the employer. There is no winner. Employers need healthy workers/labourers on the job site at all times. Therefore, it is very important that employers treat their employees as they would like to be treated. Love your neighbor as yourself. At the same time, workers, please understand that God is our source and He has already made provision for all His children. There is no need to bring illness on to yourself.
The DAWU would like to take the opportunity once again, to greet every worker/labourer in Dominica and not only union members but every non union member, a very happy MAY DAY, 2021, as you remain safe and healthy in the Lord.
I thank you, and enjoy the rest of the day.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
This lady speaks like a spiritual healer, not like a union leader where members are more interested in pay and working conditions. What planet she on. Put some muscle in that raised fist lady and take action and fight and leave that talk of the soul to preachers. Take action and fight because that appears to be the only way workers find their rights. Funny though that everywhere on labour day the labourers do not work but have a party break.
Congratulations to ALL workers from the drain sweepers to the highest paid CEOs of mega companies that provide employment opportunities for members of the public.
I read this entire message from the General Secretary (Ag) of DAWU and it read rather like it came from a nutritionist/mental therapist/ psychologist. Even though your advice was helpful, are those the most pressing things at this very economically troubling times affecting the thousands of working poor in Dominica?
Here are just a few things which are preoccupying the minds of most workers at this time of troubling uncertainties.
*Low, unlivable wages and salaries. So much so that the majority of public servants live from paycheck to paycheck.
*Job security – you can be dismissed or fired at the whim and fancy of an employer
*Conditions of employment – Some public servants are acting in their present positions for years. The labor laws stipulate not more than six (6) .
I can go on but I’m restricted by the…
Without a healthy Body one cannot work or function in the workplace. Having all the money in the world without good Health means nothing.
@AcornBank, I agree with you, except that you are speaking physically. But we need to have both–a healthy physical body and strong spiritual health.
That is what the speaker is telling us. But I am not surprised that the majority will not understand and accept her words.
You said that: “Having all the money in the world without good Health “means nothing” I agree. But it is also true about the man who is loaded with money & other wealth assets but he is spiritually bankrupt.
In this world, we are all after material riches and money; but we all fail to understand what is our success in Life–that success is built on the greatness of spiritual health.
Unfortunately, Dominicans quickly put their mind to receiving a stimulus package from the Government, and not allow their faith to remain in “God’s Rest”
He knows what He is doing and one way or the other He would not allow His people to go hungry and without. If only we could trust Him.
May Day has significant importance and every employee in Dominica should be unionised. There’s strength in being united.
Isn’t it ironic that the GS of the Union is “acting” given that one of the usual requests to employers is that their members be appointed? Just an observation.
HOTEP!
Thanks much New Promising Leader of this prestigious Dominca Amalgamated Workers Union (DAWU). The Bright 🌅 Days of Our well distinguished DAWU under our distinguished experienced commited trusted competent professional trustworthy reliable Hon. Anthony Frederick JOSEPH who served as General Secretary. What a committed Trade Unionist who was well out for the workers of Dominica and loyal Devoted members of DAWU.
DAWU also had a formidable, loyal committed Team, in Office and those loyal members out there in the fields within their respective villages etc. We hope that DAWU will continue to serve and work on their challenges and needs where they work and will be well paid that these low wages workers salaries will be well honoured. Leader of DAWU, Anthony Frederick Joseph was this exceptional Committed Leader who served in the interest of all of DAWU’s Members. We wish to recognized Frederick Joseph his family in particular and his Team in office and on the field.God’s Blessings🙏.