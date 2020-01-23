Mayor of Roseau urges all to be responsible for Carnival

Carnival patrons are told to be responsible during the upcoming celebrations.
Mayor of Roseau, Her Worship Sandra Irmine Royer said during festive times, revelers-young people especially-tend to get involved in practices that could have a negative impact on their lives.
“Too many young people fall victim [to] ill effects of drugs and alcohol abuse as well as unsafe practice of sex,” Royer said during the official opening of Mas Domnik 2020 on Saturday.
She said while everyone is encouraged to have fun, “they must do so in a responsible manner”.
“For us in Roseau we want all carnival lovers to have a wonderful time this season, however, I must stress that we want people to enjoy themselves [responsibly]. Carnival is only for a time and mistakes that you make during this time can affect the rest of your life,” she cautioned.
Royer is also advising residents to be on the lookout for people with bad intentions.
“We know that during this time there will be some among us with malicious intent, please be on the lookout and guard yourself and your children,” she said.
The Mayor also encouraged those participating in the celebrations to patronize the vendors and join a band.
“I am urging all carnival lovers to play an [important] part in Dominica’s culture. We are resilient, we are strong and we have potential to build Dominica together in many ways,” she said.
The cleanliness of the City should be given priority, according to Royer, calling on everyone to dispose of their waste in a responsible manner.
“In doing so, we will demonstrate a level of care for the environment,” she stated.
The theme for this year’s Real Mas is “Play the Rhythm, Play Mas”.
4 Comments
you mean from teenagers to grown people like yourself doesnt know what she meant by saying disposing waste in a responsible manner? my God you people are sooooo …. ….i will leave it there.
Right there you shouldve expounded on what you mean by disposing of waste in a responsible manner. Cus all I heard was “blah blah blah”. During the opening parade participating groups pelted empty bottles into the drains… So yeh… Blah blah blah
Stop rolling your eyes. Can u not understand what is to dispose of waste in a responsible manner? I would also add not at carnival time only but all the time. For example Rolls eyes there are the green bins where persons can dispose of their trash and yet they will dump indiscrimminately anywhere. Stop roll your eyes then start with you dispose responsibly. L:et others see you put in the green bins around. As for me selg if I do not see green bins, I carry my trash to my home and place out on the day in question when the truck comes. Isn’t it my waste? Who can manage better but me. Yes is that u hear – since long ago I would roll my eyes at my children and tell them you do not want me to let you clean there even if u see trash there u cannot put yours there or else (rolls eyes) I will have you clean the whole mess. U know what they are grown now and they do not litter. Thanks to the roll eyes when they were small. Train up a child …. and they will not depart from it.
The participating group members are not disciplined waster disposers. So u say what can u do in this situation not what others do. Do the right thing – dispose responsible.