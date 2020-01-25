Men to have their own competition this year in DSC’s Mas Jamboree

Dominica News Online - Friday, January 24th, 2020 at 8:05 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Women aren’t the only gender who will form part of the Dominica State College Mass Jamboree pageant this year.

For the first time the DSC will host a Mr. DSC Modeling Competition alongside the annual Miss Mas Jamboree pageant,

The contestants are Carsim Birmingham, Jeanluc Victor, Sheldon Piper and Daniel Gordon.

They were introduced during the Miss Mas Jamboree launching ceremony on Thursday.

Director of Students Activities at the DSC, Trudy Christian said “at this year’s Mas Jamboree in addition to our pageant and our lovely contestants we are going to showcase some male talent in modeling,”.

The show is expected to take place on February 18th at the Carnival City from 5:30pm

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.