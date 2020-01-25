Men to have their own competition this year in DSC’s Mas Jamboree

Women aren’t the only gender who will form part of the Dominica State College Mass Jamboree pageant this year.

For the first time the DSC will host a Mr. DSC Modeling Competition alongside the annual Miss Mas Jamboree pageant,

The contestants are Carsim Birmingham, Jeanluc Victor, Sheldon Piper and Daniel Gordon.

They were introduced during the Miss Mas Jamboree launching ceremony on Thursday.

Director of Students Activities at the DSC, Trudy Christian said “at this year’s Mas Jamboree in addition to our pageant and our lovely contestants we are going to showcase some male talent in modeling,”.

The show is expected to take place on February 18th at the Carnival City from 5:30pm