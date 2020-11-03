Mexico congratulates Dominica on its 42nd anniversary of independence

The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States extends congratulations to the Government and the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on its 42nd Anniversary of Independence.

Since Mexico and Dominica established diplomatic ties in 1979, the two countries have engaged on a variety of cooperation projects, both on a bilateral as well as on a regional basis.

In 2018 Mexico financed on-site trainings on the coconut cultivation in Dominica and, during last year, several institutions in Mexico, together with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), were offering a regional project to OECS member countries, which was composed of three areas: climate change resilience and rehabilitation in crops; mitigation of diseases and in-vitro propagation; and product development and marketing. On the other hand, on last July two Dominican diplomats participated in the Summer School on Non Proliferation and Nuclear Disarmament for Diplomats of Latin America and the Caribbean organized by the Government of Mexico in coordination with the James Martin Center for Non-proliferation Studies and the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL).

Likewise, Mexico and Dominica have recorded an excellent level of political relations, which are reflected in our joining together in international forums that address issues concerning both countries and the region in general. In the international sphere, Mexico, Dominica and the Caribbean countries are united by the defence of multilateralism in the search for solutions of global problems. Mexico expresses its gratitude for Dominica’s endorsement of Mexican candidacies in international forums.

Recently, our countries have joined efforts through the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) -whose Pro Tempore Presidency is currently held by Mexico- towards different subjects, like the exchange of experiences on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexico therefore reiterates its continued commitment to join efforts with the Government of Dominica towards the strengthening of these bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both nations and the region.

The Government of Mexico conveys best wishes for the wellbeing and continued success of the people of Dominica, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the country.