Ministry of Education celebrates National Pride and Heritage Month

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training & National Excellence is this month celebrating National Pride and Heritage Month in all schools in Dominica.

National Pride and Heritage Month forms part of the observance of Dominica’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence under the theme ‘Embracing New Opportunities.’

During the month-long celebrations, schools will highlight aspects of culture, patriotism, governance, heritage, history, community life, local community craft, folk songs, dance and poetry, among others.

The Ministry is encouraging schools to design teaching and learning activities to reflect areas of culture and patriotism. Recommended topics include local cuisine, traditional dances, national wear, weaving, basket making, care and support for the elderly, government and politics, democracy and citizenship.

Schools are also advised to plan activities in line with the official independence calendar. During History Week, October 12-16, schools will ‘Go local with meals from the Dominican Food Basket,’ and organize activities to ‘Celebrate our heroes,’ and ‘Celebrate our Heritage.’

Emblems Week will be observed from October 19-23, and activities will be themed on ‘Dominica’s Pride,’ to include the National Flag, Anthem, Flower and Bird, the Mace and Coat of Arms as well as the National Dish and National Wear.

The week of October 26-30 is Heritage Week. Schools are expected to incorporate aspects of ‘Our Heritage, Our Culture,’ to include Languages (Cocoy, Creole, Kalinago), proverbs and local sayings, and dances and musical instruments.

Schools have already organized several events as part of National Pride & Heritage Month with Herbal Tea Day, Local Fruit Day, Vegetable Day, Local Seasonings Day and School Market Day held last week.

A coordinating committee of staff of the Ministry of Education and the Cultural Division, teachers and principals, is in place to support schools during the month of celebrations.