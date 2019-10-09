Ministry of Education holds dress down day in aid of the Bahamas

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development is holding a ‘Dress down Day’ on Friday, October 11, 2019 to raise funds for Bahamas relief.

Hurricane Dorian impacted the Bahamas on September 1 as a Category 5 hurricane, devastating the Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

The Ministry recognizes the tremendous support received from friendly governments and students across the region subsequent to the passage of Hurricane Maria and wishes to assist the people of the Bahamas in kind.

Students are encouraged to contribute a minimum of one dollar ($1.00) to assist. Staff within schools, as well as the Ministry of Education are also expected to participate in this fundraising event.

The Ministry is encouraging ALL schools to actively participate in this activity.