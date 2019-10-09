Ministry of Education holds dress down day in aid of the Bahamas

PRESS RELEASE, Ministry of Education - Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at 7:39 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development is holding a ‘Dress down Day’ on Friday, October 11, 2019 to raise funds for Bahamas relief.

Hurricane Dorian impacted the Bahamas on September 1 as a Category 5 hurricane, devastating the Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

The Ministry recognizes the tremendous support received from friendly governments and students across the region subsequent to the passage of Hurricane Maria and wishes to assist the people of the Bahamas in kind.

Students are encouraged to contribute a minimum of one dollar ($1.00) to assist. Staff within schools, as well as the Ministry of Education are also expected to participate in this fundraising event.

The Ministry is encouraging ALL schools to actively participate in this activity.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.