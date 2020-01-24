Ministry of Health Statement on Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment wishes to inform the general public that the Ministry has been monitoring all alerts and other communications in relation to the new strain of coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the new coronavirus, which evidence shows originated from Central China, has presently spread to 5 other countries, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and most recently United states of America (Washington).

The coronavirus known to be a zoonotic (animal to animal) is now being transmitted through human to human contact with a range of Flu symptoms including a runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever and development of pneumonia or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

As with all new viruses and infections the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, will be guided by international alerts from expert and in keeping with International Health Regulations (IHR) of which we have effectively done throughout the years.

We have been in close communication with our regional and international partners, and also engaged key National Stakeholders in Health (Surveillance team) and other sectors in discussions on key elements of activation of National Response Plan. We will be updating any information as may be required

The Ministry wishes to advise the public to exercise the usual precautionary measures for prevention of the FLU Virus as we remain in the flu season, these include proper hand washing, use of protected personal equipment (PPE), and exercising proper respiratory etiquette.