Ministry of Health Statement on Coronavirus

PRESS RELEASE, Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment - Friday, January 24th, 2020 at 11:00 AM
The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment wishes to inform the general public that the Ministry has been monitoring all alerts and other communications in relation to the new strain of coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the new coronavirus, which evidence shows originated from Central China, has presently spread to 5 other countries, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and most recently United states of America (Washington).

The coronavirus known to be a zoonotic (animal to animal) is now being transmitted through human to human contact with a range of Flu symptoms including a runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever and development of pneumonia or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

As with all new viruses and infections the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, will be guided by international alerts from expert and in keeping with International Health Regulations (IHR) of which we have effectively done throughout the years.

We have been in close communication with our regional and international partners, and also engaged key National Stakeholders in Health (Surveillance team) and other sectors in discussions on key elements of activation of National Response Plan.  We will be updating any information as may be required

The Ministry wishes to advise the public to exercise the usual precautionary measures for prevention of the FLU Virus as we remain in the flu season, these include proper hand washing, use of protected personal equipment (PPE), and exercising proper respiratory etiquette.

3 Comments

  1. watcher on the wall
    January 24, 2020

    Great initiative! MOH, but why we didn’t get all that information when de dengue was killing us too. Please continue this precedent of educating and informing the public about their health and safety.

  2. Bwa-Banday
    January 24, 2020

    Ok, so I know we have students studying in China and most possibly in Wuhan. Any news on that front reference their well being? MOH needs to talk to MOE and give us information on our children’s well being. That will be of more help than just repeating WHO stuff.

  3. Da Girl
    January 24, 2020

    We need to be proactive and provide screening at all ports of entry. We are too small to even have one case.

