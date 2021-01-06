Miss Dominica 2020 shares the gift of Christmas with the Grotto Home  

Savahnn James – Miss Dominica 2020, recently visited the Grotto Home for the Homeless bringing Christmas cheer to the residents and staff. Savahnn along with her team, The Savahnna Grass, relieved the staff members from having to prepare lunch for the residents.

The Grotto Home is an NGO heavily dependent on donations for the upkeep of the facility and the care of its residents. Savahnn explained that growing up her mother would encourage her siblings and herself to always share with those who are less privileged and to give with an open heart. For this reason, she was inspired to make a Christmas donation using her platform as Miss Dominica to touch the people in our society that we sometimes overlook. She hopes that more people will be inspired by this venture and reach out to the facility to assist with their needs. This donation was made possible by the generous sponsorship of Green’s Wholesale Ltd, Discover Dominica Authority, H.H.V Whitchurch & Co. Ltd, The National Bank of Dominica, Chairperson of the Commission for Roseau Vision & Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central Hon. Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, and Jolly’s Pharmacy Ltd.

With the help of the Matron, staff and the Savahnna Grass, Miss Dominica distributed packaged lunches to each resident and helped with feeding those who are unable to feed themselves. She

also provided lunch for the staff and brought Christmas goodies specifically for the staff members since she believes that it is important to recognize the people who take care of the residents as well. “The staff work tirelessly to make sure the residents are comfortable and that should not go unnoticed,” she explained.

Savahnn plans to revisit the facility to donate additional supplies that she noticed were depleted during her visit such as PPEs, sanitization products and other toiletries. Individuals and organizations willing to donate to the

Grotto Home for the Homeless may do so by contacting them on 1767-448-8747 or 1767-614-5382.

