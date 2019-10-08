Miss OECS is Back – to be held in Dominica after 20 year hiatus

After a twenty-year gap, Dominica has chosen to revitalize the Miss Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) pageant which will be held this year.

The Pageant was conceptualized in 1984 and has created channels for transnational integration among member states of the OECS, built lasting bonds of friendship and cooperation in the region and has celebrated Caribbean womanhood and talent.

The last Miss OECS pageant was held in 1995 and was won by Dominican contestant Kamala Jno Baptiste – Aron.

This year, the pageant will feature six contestants – Mikelle Joseph- Antigua and Barbuda, Marisol John-Dominica, Sylvorn Lavia- St.Vincent and the Grenadines, Odessa Merryman- Grenada, Earlyca Frederick -St.Lucia, and Saskia Evans- St. Kitts.

Pageant director of the Miss OECS pageant, Romualda Hyacinth said the show will allow the participants to promote their country and culture.

“It is our hope that this pageant will allow each contestant to promote her country and culture and highlight the extra ordinary talents, intelligence, poise and charm of the young women throughout the OECS,” she said.

Hyacinth said the show will feature rounds in cultural spectacle in creative national costume, performing talent, swimwear, evening wear and question and answer as well as a prejudged round on a promotional video of the contestant’s speech about herself and country.

It will take place at the Windsor park sports stadium forecourt on November 1st 2019 at 8pm under the theme “celebrating harmonization and integration in pageantry”

Tickets can be purchased at Bullseyes pharmacy for $120 (VIP), $80 (ground sitting) and $50 (standing).

The Winner will receive $US3, 000 following $US1, 500 for the first runner up and $US750 for the second runner up.