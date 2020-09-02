Mother and son escape serious injury in Jimmit accident

Dominica News Online (DNO) has confirmed that the occupants of a vehicle that overturned on the Jimmit main road this morning are uninjured despite the impression that one may have formed from the pictures circulating on social media.

DNO was able to contact the driver of the vehicle who indicated that she and her son were basically unharmed.

In an effort to respect her privacy, we have omitted her name and certainly welcome the news that she and her son appear to have escaped injury.