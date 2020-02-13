Mother’s Queen Show to showcase 6 beautiful moms

Six contestants will be vying for the title of Miss Dominica Carnival Mothers Queen Show this year.

One of show’s representatives, Summer James, said the pageant was brought back to life in 2013, with an aim of showcasing Dominica’s spectacular designs.

“The aim of this show is to portray the creative spectacular designs from our country, to highlight the talent of our mothers, to contribute towards our carnival industry and to be able to give back to our needy members of our community,” she said.

The rounds that will be judged include talent, creative spectacular wear, swimwear, evening wear and question and answer.

“We urge everyone to come out and support these lovely mothers [and] I can assure you that they are going to put on a very good show; they are working very hard,” James added.

The participants are Adelpha Webster representing Kalinago Territory/Roseau, Nela Charles representing St. Joseph, Dahlia Bruno representing Kalinago Territory, Veda Phillip representing Newtown/Goodwill, Delma Daniel representing Pichelin and Nikita Orzan Durand representing Dublanc.

The show will be held on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 8pm at the stadium forecourt.