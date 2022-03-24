Multi-award winner, songwriter and worship leader, Sinach celebrates Birthday in Dominica

Multi-award winner, songwriter and worship Leader, Sinach will visit Dominica, ‘The Nature Island’ to celebrate her birthday from March 24-31, 2022.

The gospel songwriter and worship leader has become a household name over the years with such hit songs as Way Maker, The Name of Jesus and I Know Who I Am.

The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, as well as the Discover Dominica Authority, are delighted to welcome Sinach to the island for her second visit.

During her visit to Dominica, Sinach will meet with government officials and lead a praise and worship session with local ministers, pastors, and the general public. Sinach will also tour some of the Nature Island’s scenic sites such as the Indian River and the Sulphur Spas. She will conclude her visit with a special birthday celebration.

Chief Executive Officer at Discover Dominica Authority said, “we are elated that Sinach, and her family and friends have chosen Dominica to celebrate this memorable occasion. This is yet another positive development for us in Dominica and positions Dominica as a top choice for religious/spiritual tourism.”