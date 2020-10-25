MUSIC VIDEO: The Dominican Folk Medley performed by Marxian K Smith

Dominica News Online - Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at 3:50 PM
6 Comments

  1. msav
    October 27, 2020

    Excellent work! refreshing creative, great

  2. My name
    October 26, 2020

    Amazing!!!! Great talent . Keep it up
    Beautiful folk music you played from Siffleur Chorale

  3. Iamanidiot
    October 26, 2020

    Support Local. Very skilled. Congrats

  4. Goodwill
    October 26, 2020

    Congrats my neighbour. You are so talented. Keep making music.

  5. Da Roots
    October 26, 2020

    Yes i. Very nice video. De young man love his guitar.

  6. Garvey
    October 25, 2020

    That is some wicked guitar licks my Brethren big Shotout to you.

