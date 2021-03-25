National Development Foundation Green projects launch to observe Earth Hour 2021

The National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) is all set for the historic launching of its Green projects and products this Saturday, March 27th. The virtual event which will be LIVE via NDFD’s Facebook page will also lead the way for the local observance of Earth Hour, a world event, as the NDFD is now the first and official designated organizer here in Dominica.

One of the Green projects that will be formally launched in the virtual event is the Green Innovations Summit slated to happen in June, this year. The Green Innovations Summit was teased to the public this week and has already stirred up some interest from entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs alike. Persons are eagerly anticipating more details about this new venture as it seems to be in line with the Foundation’s mission to continue to assist entrepreneurs with their enterprise development efforts as it has been doing for the past 40 years. This project is envisioned to be an impactful activity as it aligns with the global efforts for environmental sustainability aimed at increasing efficiency while adapting to the effects of climate change.

NDFD’s new Business Entrepreneurial Development Manager stated that the idea for this project came about through the innovative drive to upgrade a previous event which the NDFD hosted nearly 4 years ago. He also stated that, this time around, the NDFD is fervently executing the idea of taking entrepreneurs from their small business operations and molding them into investment-worthy business models.

Along with the launch of an event suited for entrepreneurs, the Executive Director Mr. Cletus Joseph with members of the Loans Department will also be making a major announcement which should pique the interest of environmentally-aware home and business owners. Joseph declared that, “This Saturday is dubbed as historic in our books. We are proud of the products which we are about to introduce to Dominica and look forward to a massive viewing audience this Saturday from 7pm”. He also stated that “… NDFD’s doors are open bright and early on Monday morning for anyone with further interest in what we are about to reveal. It is not only an exciting venture for us but we believe that Dominicans and Dominica herself will appreciate this for decades to come.”

More than just the launch of their new projects, the NDFD has been recognized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) as the official designated organizer for the internationally-observed Earth Hour in Dominica. This special day, and time, is celebrated by hundreds of countries and territories across the globe and now it is here in Dominica. At 8:30pm, the world is expected to turn off all non-essential lights in observance of Earth Hour.

The NDFD invites all Dominicans to join in this initiative as we protect and preserve Mother Nature in our own small way.

Persons interested in this activity may visit the NDFD’s Facebook page for more information. NDFD’s Green launch will take place this Saturday, March 27th, in the form of a virtual talk show and will include exclusive interviews with various environmentally-conscious members of both the public and private sectors. The event will also be carried live via DNO’s Facebook page.

You can follow their live event on the NDFD’s Facebook page or on their Youtube Channel.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NDFD.LTD/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbHbytD8NZwcVcLJNO6YkWA

For more information on Earth Hour, visit www.earthhour.org.