NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant famed basketballer who won 5 championships with the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.
Bryant was reportedly riding his own private helicopter over Calabasas in California when it crashed. Four other persons lost their lives in the crash. Bryant was 41 years old.
