NBD Statement on COVID-19 surge

During the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) surge, our focus is on the safety and continued service to our customers as well as the safety and well-being of our employees, who are important to support you and your business. In this regard, to minimize contact and mitigate against any coronavirus spread, we strongly encourage our customers to use NBD’s online and mobile banking services for all banking transactions. Access your accounts online or by using the NBD MoBanking App at your convenience. Transactions can also be conducted at our ATMs.

To comply with recent protocols and satisfy social distancing requirements, effective Wednesday, August 04th, 2021, NBD will serve customers at a limited capacity in the branch. In this regard, NBD will offer services by appointment only from 8: 00a.m to 2: 00p.m daily at all branches. All queries will be dealt with remotely.

Business customers will be able to perform most business banking transactions but will also be served by appointment. Business customers are advised that night depository service will not be interrupted and will be available at the following locations, Roseau, Canefield and Portsmouth branches.

To schedule an appointment, please contact us by:

Landline

(767) 255-2389

(767) 255-2624

(767) 255-2649

Customers can also book an appointment via:

WhatsApp numbers (767) 265-2300 or 275-1408

Live Chat on the NBD’s website, nbdominica.com

Secure Message via MoBanking

Email to [email protected]

For additional support, customers can contact NBD by calling:

Main phone number

(767) 255-2300

Queries related to Card Services, please call

(767) 255-2336

And for queries on loans, call

(767) 255-2337

NBD will continue to monitor the environment and update the public on any changes in service.

The Board of Directors and Management of NBD encourage everyone to adhere to proper health and safety measures and thank the public for its cooperation.