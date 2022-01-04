NBD – The true spirit of Christmas is about giving

Times may have changed under the new normal, but this did not stop NBD from spreading Christmas cheer to communities, schools and non-profit organizations.

Although the bank could not hold its annual Christmas party for children due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NBD ensured that the students of the Wesley Primary School were filled with cheer. Students and staff were presented with gifts and provided with snacks to celebrate at home. NBD also donated to the school’s feeding programme and distributed grocery items to forty-two (42) families with children attending the school. The food items were generously donated by staff of NBD. The residents of CHANCES were also recipients of gifts and snacks from the bank. Since 2016, NBD has brought joy to the home during the Christmas season.

The bank also continued its annual activity of donating care packages to families and individuals in need across the island. This year, nine (9) care packages were distributed from each of the bank’s departments.

Executive Manager of Marketing at NBD, Suzanne Piper stated that “NBD was very happy to bring Christmas cheer to people in our communities who are in need. We are aware that some are experiencing financial strain due to the pandemic, and it is our corporate responsibility to assist in alleviating their hardship.” Mrs. Piper explained that through NBD’s Christmas programme, the bank hoped to restore the spirit of joy during the season. “We are hoping that next year, we will be able to go back to having the personal interactions that we’ve had prior to the pandemic with the students and others that we donate to.”, she commented.