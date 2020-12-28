NCCU awards winners of 10th anniversary Creative Expression Through Art School Competition

After a deadline extension and an age range inclusion, the National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd has presented the top three (3) students in its 10th Anniversary Creative Expression Through Art: School Competition with their prizes.

Poised with criteria in hand, students across the island aged 7-10 were invited to draw, paint or sketch their creative expressions. The artists were tasked to incorporate keywords NCCU, 10 Years, Anniversary and Young Savers in word or picture form.

In a prize giving ceremony held on Tuesday December 22nd the winning students were presented with their winnings and received encouragement to continue being creative. All entries were submitted electronically and the NCCU called upon the expertise of local artist Mr. Shadrach Burton of Roburton the Brand to assist in selecting the winning entries. Sydney Etienne of the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School, Nilton Valmond of the Trafalgar Primary School and Kerensa Joseph also of the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School triumphed in first, second and third place respectively.

Marketing Manager of the NCCU Mrs. Shari Pascal – Maronie commended the students for participating in the competition and the teachers for encouraging their creativity and not just focusing on the general academic subjects. “Art is something that is important, and with the situation that we’re going through with the global pandemic, art can also be an outlet for the students.” She also went on to thank the parents of the students for supporting them in their endeavors.

Mr. Aylmer Irish, Chief Executive Officer of the NCCU also encouraged the students who have aspirations to become artists to continue working at it. “This is the first in a series of competitions that we are going to encourage.” Mr. Irish reaffirmed that NCCU believes in community and individual development and that if we do well the country will do well. He also invited the parents, teachers and students to make suggestions to the NCCU on ways in which the competition can be improved as the NCCU is open to ideas.

Meanwhile, artist Mr. Shadrach Burton provided some feedback on what he looked for in the winning pieces. “It was not just about the criteria presented but also the creativity. One drawing told a story and another had very great use of water paint and colours, while another showcased great creativity.”

The NCCU also made a donation to the winning schools. The schools received a donation of supplies to encourage creativity as well as hand sanitizers and face masks which according to Mrs. Pascal – Maronie, seemed like a most timely gesture given the current global pandemic.