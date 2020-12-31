NCCU grants Christmas wishes

Amidst the financial uncertainty, fear and sadness brought on by the Covid-19 global pandemic, a very merry Christmas for some may have been an extremely difficult thing to fathom this year. As “One Big Family” and with its belief in “People Helping People” the National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd sought to bring a little extra Christmas cheer to the faces of some members of its family.

Members were urged to submit their handwritten or electronic wishes to the Marketing Department by December 21st. Marketing Manager of the NCCU Mrs. Shari Pascal – Maronie on radio infomercials promoting the NCCU Christmas Wish 2020 indicated that “every single wish will not be granted though, we wish we could in fact help all our wonderful members.”

On Christmas Eve 10 (ten) members were notified that their wishes were granted. Members in receipt of the assistance expressed immense gratitude to the NCCU for this timely promotion with one member indicating that it would go a long way in helping her to make the Christmas merrier for her children. Members whose wishes could not be granted from the Christmas Wish Promotion were not left out in the cold and they were advised on the proper channels to have their wishes reviewed.

NCCU thanks all who emailed and submitted handwritten wishes thus providing the institution with the opportunity to do good and feel good.

A blessed New Year to all.