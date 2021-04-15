NDFD answers frequently asked questions on Green Innovations Summit

The National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) recently released more information about the Open Registration for the first Green Innovations Summit launched during the Virtual Talk Show last 27th March. All entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to join this competition that reward winners with cash and in-kind prizes.

The Green Innovation Summit is an event geared towards assisting aspiring Green entrepreneurs develop environment-friendly business ideas, learn the most important aspects of running a business, and acquire the most effective techniques in pitching their business ideas to potential investors.

To register, interested persons should submit a 250-word essay or a 3-minute video to the NDFD discussing the following points: Who are you? What environmental area are you addressing? What is the problem? What is the solution?

The environmental areas identified which the aspiring entrepreneurs should address are the following:

Water management

Waste management

Solid Waste management

Energy Efficiency

Renewable Energy

Recycling

According to the information that came out from the newly established office of the Business and Entrepreneurial Development Manager (BEDM), the actual event will last for four days – one day for idea-testing and orientation; and three days of intense practical sessions which will prepare the aspiring Green entrepreneurs for the final round where they are expected to pitch and defend their ideas to a panel of esteemed judges of various expertise and backgrounds. The winners will receive cash and in-kind prizes as a Support Package for the continued development and execution of their winning business ideas.

The BEDM also stated that the Green Innovations Summit will provide entrepreneurs with access to outstanding mentors, topnotch business development training, peer-to-peer learning, and community formation and bonding with like-minded individuals.

“Participants will gain valuable knowledge from these experienced mentors who will coach them and provide them with the necessary information to better shape their business ideas,” the BEDM added.

Since launching the summit and opening the registration process, many interested persons have been contacting the foundation for more information on this. The Green Innovations Summit organizing committee has sought to address some of the most Frequently Asked Questions for the public’s knowledge.

FAQ #1: When is the deadline for registration?

A #1: Friday 14th May 2021

FAQ #2: When registering, do I have to do both an essay and a video?

A #2: No, you only have to submit one. And no not

FAQ #3: What are the prizes?

A #3 Cash and support to continue adding value to the development of the business

FAQ #4: Can I sign up on my own or as a group?

A #4 You may sign up on your own or as a team

FAQ #5 If I do not win the competition, am I still able to qualify for a loan?

A #5 Sure, as long as you meet the requirements, we will assist financially and with technical support

Shara Walsh, the Executive Secretary of the NDFD and member of the organizing committee, has said that the applications being submitted are merely an introduction of the person and the type of business they would like to get into.

“We asked for 250 words however, if someone submits something that is 300 words or even 200 words, as long as it covers all the points requested to qualify, the entrepreneur will become eligible for consideration”

When asked if everyone who registers will be able to compete, Walsh indicated, “We would love to train every ambitious Green entrepreneur; however, due to logistics issues and existing Covid protocols, we must set a limit. Only 30 submissions will make the first cut of the competition, and there will only be one winner with at least two runner-up prizes out of the final 15 applicants that we will choose based on their applications and their initial pitches.”

In partnership with the NDFD on this project are the National Youth Council of Dominica and the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT). Persons who have worked with them and are interested in registering for this unique opportunity are encouraged to liaise with their respective point persons for more information on this. They may also receive assistance from them towards the preparation of their applications.

“The NDFD saw it necessary to host this event since it is our mission to not only provide assistance to our entrepreneurs in developing sustainable businesses but to also aid in the holistic development of our country through responsible entrepreneurship. In line with that, the NDFD has recently intensified its advocacy for climate change action and towards environmental preservation.”, NDFD’s BEDM declared.

For more information, interested persons may contact NDFD via the whatsapp number 275-NDFD (6333) or via Facebook messenger (NDFD’s Facebook Page). They may also email [email protected].