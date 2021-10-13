New Alumni Association of Dominica Community High School appoints 9 executive members

Nine past students of the Dominica Community High School have decided to take up the mantle and lend their services as executive members of the newly established alumni association named TEAM DCHS.

The members are Administrator: Mona St. Louis, Assistant Administrator: Reginal Lander, Secretary: Gillian LaRocque, Treasurer: Jerry Coipel, Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer: Hermina Ferrol- John, Public Relations Officer: Laila Langford, Floor members: Juanita Registe- Gumbs, and Jules Blandford, Overseas coordinator: Ronald Sabroach.

The association, which was founded in June 2021, hosted a launch meeting on June 19th, 2021 at the Goodwill Parish Hall, where the founder, former administrator, present principal, and teacher of the Dominica Community High School were recognized.

Presently, the association is in the planning stage to host Team DCHS Reunion in August of 2022.

The Administrator of Team DCHS Alumni Association Mona St. Louis says the group was created with a goal to provide support to the Dominica Community High School and to maintain the legacy of the school.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the executive members met on several occasions to discuss plans and the way forward for Reunion 2022.

Mona St. Louis administrator for the association stated via audio release that some of the group’s plans include launching a school magazine and helping the school in various areas such as providing agricultural tools and sporting equipment.

Audio clip from Mona St. Louis administrator for the alumni association: