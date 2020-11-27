New Building for Dominica’s courts by December 

The two uppermost floors of the Post Office building located on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in Roseau will soon be the new home of the Registry Division and the High Court of Justice.

Speaking during a Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs press briefing on November 20, 2020, Acting Registrar General and Registrar of the High Court Marie-Therese Ettiene reported that the new premise will deliver numerous benefits to the staff and the various users of the facilities.

“The relocation of the registry division and the high court of justice to this new facility will provide a greatly improved physical environment with improved working stations, increased storage space, enhanced security measures and modern technology which will have a positive impact on staff morale,” she highlighted.

The building has been retrofitted to include a much more comfortable working environment to allow employees to be able to execute their duties at a location that will be spacious, and well equipped with appropriate furniture, equipment, and technology which will facilitate the realization of improved service delivery standards.

The Acting Registrar-General also explained that the Honorable Resident Judges, Masters of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), legal practitioners, their clients, witnesses, jurors and police officers assigned to court duties and all other persons who regularly use the court will find that the ambiance at this new location allocated to the court will be much improved.

“The general public including the elderly and persons with disabilities and those requiring assistance due to limited mobility will soon have much more convenient access to the Registry and Court building in order to conduct business due to the presence of an elevator,” she said.

Moreover, with the addition of a third Courtroom, which like the other two Courtrooms will include a well-equipped Judges chambers, Ettiene says will provide the opportunity for much more serious and meaningful consideration to be given to engaging a third Resident Judge.

Meantime, Minister of National Security and Home Affairs Rayburn Blackmoore, revealed that the building will be completed by December of 2020.

He noted, “after Hurricane Maria, all of us know what we suffered by way of devastation and the Court and the Registry was not spared the ravages of the Hurricane and there were some sentiments expressed as to the commitment of the Government to adequately house the registry inclusive of the court…we recognize that we need these democratic spaces, and the courts are the foundation of that and we have a critical responsibility as far as ensuring that members of the public can have access to the Court at all time.”

As stated by the Minister, special care will be taken to ensure that the important documents and the chain of custody will not be disturbed during that transfer.

The new location will include on the first floor, the reception area, the Civil Registry, the court filing, and probates and deeds section, the chambers of the Registrar General and the Deputy Registrar, the mediation room, the land title registry among other spaces.

Additionally, the top floor will be outfitted with a criminal courtroom -the largest of the three courtrooms and will be designed to accommodate the sitting of the Court of Appeal and will be equipped with a Judge’s bench which is capable of sitting up to six Justices. There will also be a Civil Courtroom, a third fully equipped Courtroom, a meeting room, the Bailiff station, Jury Room, a holding cell equipped with washroom facilities for the prisoner, as well as the court administrator, appeals clerk, court clerks, and other court staff will also be on that floor.