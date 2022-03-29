New COVID-19 protocols to take effect 4th April 2022

The Cabinet of Dominica has approved the following changes to the environmental health services Covid-19 regulations to take effect from April 4th 2022.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr. Irving McIntyre made the announcement on Monday evening.

“Restrictions on religious gatherings have been removed,” he said. “Churches are no longer restricted to a maximum attendance of 150 and may operate at full capacity.”

He continued, “Public transportation is allowed to operate at full capacity.”

Dr McIntyre added, “Restrictions on educational instruction have been removed.”

He further stated that daycares and preschools will be allowed to reopen in keeping with public health protocols developed for these establishments with effect from April 4th.

“Primary and secondary schools will return to full face-to-face learning for the third term on April 25th,” Dr. McIntyre revealed. “All other educational institutions will resume normal operations in keeping with their academic schedules.”

He went on to state that all bars are allowed to resume normal operations.

“Restrictions on music and congregating have been removed,”Dr. McIntyre stated. “Night clubs are allowed to reopen for under 300 patrons with strict adherence to health protocols.”

He indicated that restrictions to social activities such as private parties and sporting activities with fewer than 300 in attendance have been removed.

“For special events for above 300 patrons, a special event permit is required,” he said.

The acting Prime Minister also made it clear that proof of vaccination or negative antigen test result within 24 hours of entry is required and other health protocols will be applied.

“Sporting events with above 300 patrons will be hosted under the revised Special Event Protocols,” he noted.

Dr. McIntyre added, “Night clubs hosting events for over 300 patrons must also comply with the Special Event Protocols.”

Meantime, he mentioned that physical distancing from 6 feet is no longer mandatory at businesses and establishments.

“Restrictions of visitation to the prison, hospitals and home for the elderly have been removed,” he revealed. “The public should note that these institutions will formulate internal policies for visitation in keeping with health protocols and these policies should be strictly adhered to.”

He told the public that the mask mandate remains in effect and will be reviewed in May.

“The removal of the mask mandate will depend on an increase in vaccination numbers and further reduction in Covid-19 cases, so we are all urged to continue following the protocols,” he noted.