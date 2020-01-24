New Dominican embassy opened in the United Arab Emirates

PR Newswire - Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 8:11 PM
Hubert John Charles

According to a PR Newswire report The Commonwealth of Dominica has established a new embassy in the capital of the United Arab EmiratesAbu Dhabi. This becomes the first Dominican mission to the country, but also to the Middle East.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced at the opening ceremony on January 21st that the embassy also comes to service a ‘small but dynamic’ community of Dominican economic citizens, which is growing via the island’s world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Former Ambassador to the US, his excellency Hubert John Charles was appointed as Dominica’s Ambassador to the UAE.

 

