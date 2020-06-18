New E-commerce platform offers a variety in online products and features

Access767 has launched SHOP767.NET – its online shopping and e-commerce platform with a variety of products and features.

In a press release, SHOP767 states that they are the most advanced option available to businesses and customers on island.

Shop767 offers a subscription-based (for businesses) online website, and mobile app that is free to use by consumers.

While not the first Dominica-focused online shopping platform (ishopcaribbean was founded in 2006 and GoDominica Shop was launched earlier this year), the site seems to offer an unprecedented variety along with the features stated above.

Their clientele ranges from restaurants and farmers to retail stores and their release promises that even more businesses are expected to join in the coming weeks.

Products of their clients are displayed based on a monthly subscription which comes in several packages starting from $10 monthly for small businesses which allow for those businesses to sell up to 10 products on their platform.

According to the release, Access767 has partnered with local businesses such as the National Bank of Dominica Ltd. the DAIC, and FashionLine Stores, to “drive and accelerate the adoption of e-commerce and digitization on island”.

Local pick up and delivery options are among the touted features of the site.

Several local businesses have already signed up with shop767.net, including Rendezvous Restaurant, Guiyave, FashionLine, Lisdara’s Fresh Cuts and more.

The platform has been in development for over 24 months and promises a customizable approach for businesses to display their products. Essentially allowing businesses to tailor the presentation of their products to their particular consumers/market.

Features of the new site include:

Native Mobile Apps for Android Devices(Download)

Product Recommendations using Artificial Intelligence

Frequently Viewed Items for repeat purchases

Wishlist

Product Comparison

inventory Control

Sales, Promotions and Coupons

Daily Sales & Flash Sales

Variable and Simple Products (e.g. sizes, colors, weights, varying product features etc.)

Comprehensive Reports and Statistics

The release claims that the site has received over 55,000 visits from more than 11,000 visitors and has already started taking orders for products, including daily lunch orders.

The overall aim is to combine multiple technologies and industries “into a one-stop-shop for any and everything”. The release furthers states this gives rise to the slogan “Your Gateway to Everything”.

The release continues: “The launch of ACCESS767 is the beginning of a movement to accelerate and support the digital transformation of Dominica’s small business sector, providing timely e-commerce solutions and allowing businesses of any size (small, medium and large enterprises) to continue to operate online.”

For further information and access to the platform, you can contact the site at email address: connect@access767.com