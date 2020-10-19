New lawyers group presents first scholarship

Merely two months since the formation of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers (CCL), the group has honoured one of its commitments of educating and assisting the vulnerable in society.
Last week, the CCL presented its first scholarship –the Kevin Williams Memorial Scholarship– of five years to Miracle Thomas, a student at the Portsmouth Secondary School.
The presentation was made in the chamber of committee member, Singoalla Blomqvist-Williams in the presence of members of the CCL.
According to her, the scholarship was presented in memory of her late husband who passed away in January 2020, as he placed great emphasis on education.
“I hope you will do us proud by excelling. That’s all we ask, is that you do your best. You don’t have to get 100% just do your best and wherever you go, we will be behind you supporting you along the way,” Blomqvist-Williams told the recipient.
She said it is the goal of the committee to grow in its educational contribution as she believes, “If you help a child get an education, you have freed them as you have given him the key to what will be his success tomorrow.”
“We received four applications by the date of the deadline and even now, we are still receiving more. We hope, to one day, present someone with a scholarship up to the university level. Next year, we will expand it to two and in the future, we will see how much more we can accommodate. But it is always our goal to educate and help the less fortunate in our communities,” the CCL member stated.
Thomas, who was selected based on need and merit, said he is grateful as his family had fallen on hard times.
“My family and I are very elated by your kind and generous gesture. Things have not always been easy but God always comes through. Today he has come through for me and my family through this and we are indeed grateful.” he stated.
The 12-year-old pledged to work diligently to achieve good grades and to be the best “miracle that I can be. Thank you for your support as I embark on my educational journey.”
There are certain terms and conditions attached to the scholarship as CCL member Ronald Charles explained.
“That is, he would have to submit his report card on a term basis, he always has to maintain a good average and we also believe that his community involvement is very important so we will encourage him to participate and be part of his community.”
Attorney-at-Law, Bernard Wiltshire said he is hopeful that Miracle will grow to love Dominica especially the sacrifices and struggles of those who have gone before us.
7 Comments
DNO, when is this fake group of lawyers going to condemn Lennox’s statement concerning the judge’s ruling? It’s unbelievable how a high school kick-out is the one interpreting the law for Dominicans. He has lost 20 election petitions and has not learnt anything. The shocking thing is that our so call “educated” people, be it doctors layers, business men, etc, are following the lead of someone who did not finish high school. Lennox is bad for Dominica but good for the DLP.
Congratulations Thomas.
I wish to congratulate the Committee of Concerted Lawyers for supporting the education of youth in Dominica.. Great job!!!
Look like hungry UWP lawyers.
Awww made teary! Thank you to the lawyers, this is such a great gesture.
This is a very good gesture by the Committee of Concerned Lawyers (CCL). I truly applaud their efforts to lift up those citizens who are in need of assistance. Iii is my hope that this group of patriots their membership will swell so that they will be in a position to contribute even more.
Much thanks and maximum blessings to you CCL!
Congrats to the young man and thank you CCL. We need a few more private entities and professional groups to do the same. I hope CCL and others get to be able to provide tertiary scholarships to remove the dependence on government and the politics that come with it.