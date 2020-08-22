New member elected to Dominica Health and Wellness Association

PRESS RELEASE - Dominica Health and Wellness Association - Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 3:35 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Dafrica Thomas, Terri Henry, Jodie Dublin-Dangleben, Valencia Webb, Misana Harris, Nathalie “Sister Nats” Charles, Sherma Alfred, Dr Janet Taylor
The Dominica Health and Wellness Association (DHWA) elected a new executive at its Annual General Meeting on Saturday 13th August, 2020. The newly elected Board members are:
President – Terri Henry, Vice President – Nathalie ‘Sister Nats’ Charles, Secretary – Dr Janet Taylor, Treasurer – Valencia Webb, PRO – Jodie Dublin-Dangleben, Dafrica Thomas- Immediate Past President and Board members – Misana Harris and Sherma Alfred.
The future of Dominica depends on the well-being of its people. The DHWA aims to highlight this message by impressing on Dominicans that health and wellness must become an integral part of our livelihoods and that it is well poised to become the main sustainable income earner for the country.
During this present public health crisis, health and wellness services are more important now than ever before. There is no better time to stop idly boasting the name of “the Nature Isle” and make investments in the Health and Wellness sector. The name Dominica must be synonymous with health, wellness and longevity. Dominica can not only be the food, but the health and wellness basket of the region and the world; an unmatched wellness destination.
The DHWA has recently forged a partnership with CREAD and continues to partner with the Discover Dominica Authority, DEXIA, DHTA, DAIC, Bureau of Standards and Ministries of Trade, Tourism, Agriculture, Health, as well as other health focused associations. The Association continues to nurture a collaborative environment for health and wellness and to educate and sensitize the public and other key stakeholders to the healing heritage of Dominica.

Those interested in becoming members of DHWA are asked to contact the association via email [email protected] or by calling or WhatsApping  277 9332

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. must say it
    August 24, 2020

    At this point as a young man i think the lady’s need to leave the so call men out Dominica men cant seems to have the balls to get any thing good to happen in our country

  2. John Cohen
    August 24, 2020

    Greetings .
    Where are the men on this board?

  3. John Cohen
    August 24, 2020

    Greetings
    Where are the males in that board?

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available