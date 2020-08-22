New member elected to Dominica Health and Wellness Association

The Dominica Health and Wellness Association (DHWA) elected a new executive at its Annual General Meeting on Saturday 13th August, 2020. The newly elected Board members are:

President – Terri Henry, Vice President – Nathalie ‘Sister Nats’ Charles, Secretary – Dr Janet Taylor, Treasurer – Valencia Webb, PRO – Jodie Dublin-Dangleben, Dafrica Thomas- Immediate Past President and Board members – Misana Harris and Sherma Alfred.

The future of Dominica depends on the well-being of its people. The DHWA aims to highlight this message by impressing on Dominicans that health and wellness must become an integral part of our livelihoods and that it is well poised to become the main sustainable income earner for the country.

During this present public health crisis, health and wellness services are more important now than ever before. There is no better time to stop idly boasting the name of “the Nature Isle” and make investments in the Health and Wellness sector. The name Dominica must be synonymous with health, wellness and longevity. Dominica can not only be the food, but the health and wellness basket of the region and the world; an unmatched wellness destination.

The DHWA has recently forged a partnership with CREAD and continues to partner with the Discover Dominica Authority, DEXIA, DHTA, DAIC, Bureau of Standards and Ministries of Trade, Tourism, Agriculture, Health, as well as other health focused associations. The Association continues to nurture a collaborative environment for health and wellness and to educate and sensitize the public and other key stakeholders to the healing heritage of Dominica.

Those interested in becoming members of DHWA are asked to contact the association via email [email protected] or by calling or WhatsApping 277 9332