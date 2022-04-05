NEW MUSIC: AbiYah Yisrael calls for peace and more love in new single “Love Exist”

Recording artist AbiYah Yisrael has released a new single inspired by the recent surge of wars and unrest. This song which AbiYah describes as one from her heart is titled “Love Exist”.

It is no secret, the wars of today and the global effects. Just as we are phasing out of the pandemic immediately another is presenting itself. AbiYah says, ” I believe that there is no right side, no good , no love, no respect, no purpose in war. I keep to the philosophy that war and hate is redundant even down to a personal level with our interactions with each other and the greater society.” AbiYah Yisrael reminds us that in the midst of all the war and hardships that “Love Exist” but only if we choose to share it.