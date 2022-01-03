NEW MUSIC: AbiYah Yisrael releases first single for 2022 “Boxed In”

After successfully releasing 11 songs in 2021 AbiYah Yisrael continues to embrace the mic as she releases her first single for 2022, “Boxed In”.
On the record AbiYah focuses on the pressure mankind has been under globally for the past couple years brought on by the pandemic. The economic landscape of the world right now has shifted and placed enormous burdens on the-systems that exist but more importantly on people. Life already had its burdens prior to the pandemic and now it’s almost like we are Boxed In. This is a song that reminds and encourages everyone to continue to push forward.
The song features Eryk Nowak from Poland on keyboard and Hilroy “ObadYah” Alfred on guitar and bass. The song was produced and mixed at ChaYah Studios and mastered by Dernel Green.
AbiYah doesn’t disappoint. She continues to give birth to positive, conscious, soothing and inspirational songs. They help to keep your spirit buoyant in these times of great uncertainty and wickedness. She’s a prolific song writer.
Dominicans should cherish and treasure her. Her music should get wide international exposure. Hope the Father showers her wth plenty blessings and success.