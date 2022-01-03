NEW MUSIC: AbiYah Yisrael releases first single for 2022 “Boxed In”

After successfully releasing 11 songs in 2021continues to embrace the mic as she releases her first single for 2022,On the recordfocuses on the pressure mankind has been under globally for the past couple years brought on by the pandemic. The economic landscape of the world right now has shifted and placed enormous burdens on the-systems that exist but more importantly on people. Life already had its burdens prior to the pandemic and now it’s almost like we are. This is a song that reminds and encourages everyone to continue to push forward.

The song features Eryk Nowak from Poland on keyboard and Hilroy “ObadYah” Alfred on guitar and bass. The song was produced and mixed at ChaYah Studios and mastered by Dernel Green.