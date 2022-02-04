NEW MUSIC: AbiYah Yisrael Releases New Calypso “Man”

After successfully achieving 3rd runner up in the 2021 calypso competition, AbiYah Yisrael is back for her third year as she delivers a calypso titled, “Man”.
AbiYah this year brings a very powerful message of how we are the ones plotting our own demise as humans. Wrapped in powerful percussive rhythms the song speaks of political issues, climate change,sexual abuse and neglect of children. AbiYah reminds us of our responsibility to love each other as we continue to focus on nation building. In addition AbiYah points out the importance of ‘Man’ as a male figure in society and national building. AbiYah says “to some degree the strength and quality of society is reliant on the character and discipline of men towards their duty. However it still remains a collective effort from everyone. This is why as the song says, we should examine our conscience , search out our actions and I am sure we will realize, man problem is man“.
The song was written by Hilroy ‘ObadYah’ Alfred. The track was arranged, recorded, produced, mixed and mastered at ChaYah Studios. The bass guitar was done by Jervon ‘Natty Bill’ Henderson.
Listen to Track–
Follow AbiYah
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.
SoundCloud: https://
ITunes: https://music.apple.com/us/
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Yisrael AbiYah is the most lyrically powerful artiste in Dominica and around the Caribbean, and even probably the world. Her songs inspire me to stay on the Straight and Narrow Road; to be a law abiding and productive citizen; and never to ill-treat but to try to uplift the poorest and most vulnerable in our midst.
That’s the reason I call a spade a spade, always defend the poor and will always speak truth to power, no matter the cost.
I have to add this. Dominica is abundantly blessed (water, arable soil, lush green vegetation, majestic hills and mountains) et cetera. There is enough for every citizen if we only distribute the resources of the country equitably.
Those presently in power and many of them who were there before, have/ had an insatiable appetite for glutony and a depraved indifference to the pain and suffering of the poor. The country not only needs an attitude change, it most certainly needs a political change to soar like an eagle.
A Star piece! I love it!
Music Lover