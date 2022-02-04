NEW MUSIC: AbiYah Yisrael Releases New Calypso “Man”

After successfully achieving 3rd runner up in the 2021 calypso competition, AbiYah Yisrael is back for her third year as she delivers a calypso titled, “Man”.

AbiYah this year brings a very powerful message of how we are the ones plotting our own demise as humans. Wrapped in powerful percussive rhythms the song speaks of political issues, climate change,sexual abuse and neglect of children. AbiYah reminds us of our responsibility to love each other as we continue to focus on nation building. In addition AbiYah points out the importance of ‘Man’ as a male figure in society and national building. AbiYah says “to some degree the strength and quality of society is reliant on the character and discipline of men towards their duty. However it still remains a collective effort from everyone. This is why as the song says, we should examine our conscience , search out our actions and I am sure we will realize, man problem is man“.

The song was written by Hilroy ‘ObadYah’ Alfred. The track was arranged, recorded, produced, mixed and mastered at ChaYah Studios. The bass guitar was done by Jervon ‘Natty Bill’ Henderson.

Listen to Track–