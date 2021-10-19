NEW MUSIC: Shalina – Fais Mwen Hélé available from 20th October at 4:30pm

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominica’s Creole Season is in high, albeit, virtual gear, and gifted chanteuse, Shalina Samuel, is adding her melodious voice to the mix.

“Fais Mwen Hélé is a song that gives you a chance to blissfully connect with love. From the beat to the lyrics, there is only one direction – Love. I’m happy that I’m able to share this experience with everyone who listens. Music is international, and so is love,” says Shalina.

Her latest single ‘Fais Mwen Hélé’, written and composed by Vernandra Christian, is a collaborative production of Music Rehab Studios and Shalina. This release follows not too long after Shalina’s hit summer single ‘Music Remedy’, which was also penned by the multi-talented musician.

“This song runs close to my heart. It’s a modern-day Dominican love song that pays homage to the culture of who we are, how we live and love and how we adapt and grow over the years. Culture is celebrated year-round.” Christian explained.

This infectious tune brings with it influences from Soukous and Soca music and is guaranteed to be a hit this Creole season and onward.

‘Fais Mwen Hélé‘s music video was filmed and edited by GloSho Multimedia & Marketing. This video captures Dominican pride through tributes to cultural dance, cultural wear, and the love and beauty of its people across generations.

‘Fais Mwen Hélé, the video, will debut live on Shalina Soca Official Facebook page on Wednesday 20th October at 4:30pm.

https://www.facebook.com/shalinasoca