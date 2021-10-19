NEW MUSIC: Shalina – Fais Mwen Hélé available from 20th October at 4:30pm

PRESS RELEASE - Andrea Louis - Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 at 6:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominica’s Creole Season is in high, albeit, virtual gear, and gifted chanteuse, Shalina Samuel, is adding her melodious voice to the mix.

“Fais Mwen Hélé is a song that gives you a chance to blissfully connect with love. From the beat to the lyrics, there is only one direction – Love. I’m happy that I’m able to share this experience with everyone who listens. Music is international, and so is love,” says Shalina.

Her latest single ‘Fais Mwen Hélé’, written and composed by Vernandra Christian, is a collaborative production of Music Rehab Studios and Shalina. This release follows not too long after Shalina’s hit summer single ‘Music Remedy’, which was also penned by the multi-talented musician.

“This song runs close to my heart. It’s a modern-day Dominican love song that pays homage to the culture of who we are, how we live and love and how we adapt and grow over the years. Culture is celebrated year-round.” Christian explained.

This infectious tune brings with it influences from Soukous and Soca music and is guaranteed to be a hit this Creole season and onward.

‘Fais Mwen Hélé‘s music video was filmed and edited by GloSho Multimedia & Marketing. This video captures Dominican pride through tributes to cultural dance, cultural wear, and the love and beauty of its people across generations.

‘Fais Mwen Hélé, the video, will debut live on Shalina Soca Official Facebook page on Wednesday 20th October at 4:30pm.

 

https://www.facebook.com/shalinasoca

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
    October 20, 2021

    I don’t know what you were thinking when you took that ugly picture and dressed so shabby to introduce yourself as someone singing sensation.
    The person who took that photograph need to be locked up at Stock Farm, in cell, key throw into the Atlantic Ocean.

    • Annon
      October 26, 2021

      Omg Francisco you should be Better than that, absolutely no need to stoop so low on a young lady who’s just tryng a ting.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available