New music video by Dominica Red Cross addresses COVID-19 pandemic

Dominica Red Cross launches a music video to remind the public of the steps to stay safe and healthy during COVID-19.

Artist Carlyn XP gives her musical talent and celebrity status to the initiative, to support the work of the Dominica Red Cross as it continues to spread the facts to help people protect themselves, their families and their communities.

The Red Cross is requesting that people do not let their guard down as the borders reopen.

“We have been able to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Dominica, but it is absolutely important, that we encourage the public at large, to continue taking measures to protect themselves and others by the regular washing hands, covering of mouths and nose when sneezing, practicing social distancing and wearing masks at all times” says Mr. Reginald Winston, President of the Dominica Red Cross Governing Board.

The Dominica Red Cross, as an auxiliary to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, is concerned about the health of the nation and has been supporting communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by providing psychosocial support, delivering hygiene and food kits to people in quarantine, and spreading correct information about the pandemic. With the COVID-19 pandemic constantly evolving, the message in this video is a timely reminder that facts, not fear, help us to stop the spread.

The launching of this video serves to remind us all that this pandemic is not over and that we should not be complacent but persist in practicing the recommended protocols.

This creation of this video would not be possible without support from the International Federation of Red Cross, Carlyn Xp, Jolly´s Pharmacy, Gremo Photo, Music Box Studio Cornel Phillip, Brent Samuel and the Governing Board, Management, Staff and Volunteers of the Dominica Red Cross Society.