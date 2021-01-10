New reggae release from Dominican roots artiste

Press Release - Chayah Studios - Sunday, January 10th, 2021 at 8:58 AM
AbiYah Yisrael “Love In My Heart”

 

Roots-reggae singer, AbiYah Yisrael, is sharing her single from the “Empathy Riddim” album. The record is titled “Love In My Heart.”

The alluring single has a sweet blend of modern and vintage sounds. AbiYah echoes a conscious message of love and the importance of a clean temple, the mind and body. In this song AbiYah attributes her lack of frustration to the love in her heart. AbiYah says that ” Love shows us who we are, and what we’re supposed to be. Through acceptance of those positive vibrations we are able to let go the negative and live freely to better achieve self determination.” 

The Riddim was Produced and mixed by South African Producer Lavoro Duro. The album features Various African artists such as Jnr Dread and Fyah Prince.

 

  1. Garvey
    January 10, 2021

    Abiyah foriver strong Big up my Sistah

