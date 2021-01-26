New Release: ‘WE WANT OUR KANAVAL’ from Signal Band

PRESS RELEASE - Signal Band - Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at 1:02 PM
Signal band has released a new Carnival Medley. Youtube link Below:

Track list: 1. We Want Our Kanaval 2. Shell 3. In Position 4. Dance Alone 5. Don’t You Know 6. Lockdown 7. You 8. Hippity 9. Parle Parle Performers: Shelly Wawa Starsha

Writers: Sheldon Alfred Anwar Cadette Background

Vocalists: Marsha Laurent Darren Green Dillon Green Sheldon Alfred Anwar Cadette

Arrangers: Dernel “Dernz” Green Danzel “Megabeats” Dangleben Arade “Maskman” Moses Marvin “Tewa Beats” Jno. Baptiste

Signal Band Bass Guitarist: Giovannie Green

Rhythm Guitarists: Andric Moses Giovannie

Green Engineers: Dernel Green Cornell “Fingaz” Phillip

Graphic Designer: Darren Green Executive Producer:

Signal Band Cover songwriters: Hugo Peretti Luigi Creatore George David Weiss Bryan Adams Jim Vallance Ben E. King Jerry Leiber Mike Stoller Tyrone Tsoi-A-Sue Derick Peters

Cover Composers: Cornell Phillip

 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/signal_band/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SignalTheBand

