New Release: ‘WE WANT OUR KANAVAL’ from Signal Band

Signal band has released a new Carnival Medley. Youtube link Below:
Track list: 1. We Want Our Kanaval 2. Shell 3. In Position 4. Dance Alone 5. Don’t You Know 6. Lockdown 7. You 8. Hippity 9. Parle Parle Performers: Shelly Wawa Starsha
Writers: Sheldon Alfred Anwar Cadette Background
Vocalists: Marsha Laurent Darren Green Dillon Green Sheldon Alfred Anwar Cadette
Arrangers: Dernel “Dernz” Green Danzel “Megabeats” Dangleben Arade “Maskman” Moses Marvin “Tewa Beats” Jno. Baptiste
Signal Band Bass Guitarist: Giovannie Green
Rhythm Guitarists: Andric Moses Giovannie
Green Engineers: Dernel Green Cornell “Fingaz” Phillip
Graphic Designer: Darren Green Executive Producer:
Signal Band Cover songwriters: Hugo Peretti Luigi Creatore George David Weiss Bryan Adams Jim Vallance Ben E. King Jerry Leiber Mike Stoller Tyrone Tsoi-A-Sue Derick Peters
Cover Composers: Cornell Phillip
