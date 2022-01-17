New study sheds light on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in six Caribbean countries

Under 30, out of formal work and educated to secondary level is the typical profile of the person refusing COVID-19 vaccination in the Eastern Caribbean. This is according to a groundbreaking new study on vaccine hesitancy launched on Friday.
Commissioned by UNICEF, funded by USAID and conducted by the Caribbean Development Research Services Inc (CADRES), the wide-ranging study examines the extent of, and reasons for, vaccine hesitancy – and whether the minds of vaccine hesitant persons can be changed.
The study was conducted in six countries: Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago. Well over 5,000 people were surveyed.
The report reveals that unvaccinated respondents believe that the vaccines were developed too quickly and are uncertain about what is in them (24 per cent). One in five said that taking the vaccine is a choice and they simply choose not to do so.
However, there is room for optimism. The study provides insight into what might change minds. Many cite the need for more medical and scientific information (51 per cent). Over 40 per cent want to know more about side effects and efficacy. 30 per cent want information on the impact of the vaccine on sexual health and their ability to have children.
In addition, 39 per cent said they might re-think their position if they required the COVID-19 vaccination to travel overseas. 34 per cent may reconsider if it was necessary to get or to keep a job.
The study also highlighted respondents’ thoughts on vaccinating their children. Whereas 62 per cent across the six countries said they were vaccinated themselves, most were against vaccinating their sons and daughters: only 24 per cent at pre-school, 31 per cent at primary level and 48 per cent a secondary level.
The need to tailor vaccine promotion interventions was highlighted. What works with one country and with one person doesn’t necessarily work with another, the study highlights. Finding ways to reach the typical vaccine hesitant individual – young and not working in the formal sector – with targeted interventions is seen as vital.
According to Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health in Trinidad and Tobago, “This report will help feed into our behaviour change management programme. So your profile of the unvaccinated in Trinidad and Tobago will certainly help us come up with a more focused policy intervention and communications strategy.”
Dr. Aloys Kamuragiye, UNICEF’s Representative for the Eastern Caribbean Area pledged strengthened commitment. “I urge you take this data seriously. I urge you to continuously invest in research…UNICEF stands ready to support you as you seek to develop evidence-informed interventions and I look forward to our continued collaboration in 2022 as we address vaccine hesitancy.”
You can download the full report for Dominica here
Reports from the other 5 Caribbean Countries in the study can be downloaded below:
The distrust of the vaccine comes from a fundamental distrust in the institutions which was brought about by their own incompetence and/or dishonesty throughout the last two years. The same people who said it would be impossible for a vaccine to be produced in such a short time when one president was in office, now want to mandate the same vaccine now that they in office. What about “the science” changed during that time?
Only people who are not paying attention don’t see these simple and obvious contradictions.
The world leaders have chosen short-term economic issues over long-term health issues. The virus could be defeated, not without temporary economic disruption, within a few weeks of disciplined behaviour. The Americans could not control their indisciplined population, so to save face they pressured countries like ours, (through the Cruise and Airlines industry), to submit. Of course, the local Hotiliers did not fail to cash in. The problem is that, in the long run, they have the resources to pay for long-term vaccination demands while we don’t. They are going to be the main beneficiaries through their greedy Pharmaceutical companies. We can already see the exposure of the deception.
Oh aight, here’s some reasons why persons are WISELY CAUTIOUS re: these covid pharmaceuticals:
1. People who clearly understand what a vaccine is FUNDAMENTALLY designed to do cannot be seduced into thinking that these things branded as covid ‘vaccines’ are actually vaccines (in the true sense).
2. People are paying attention to REAL-WORLD evidence which clearly shows that the countries with the highest covid vaccination rates are those currently experiencing major covid surges at this time – in some instances at even higher rates than when 0% of their populations were vaccinated against covid.
3. In these countries, professions with very high vaccination rates among staff eg travel, medical sectors etc are experiencing major staff shortages due to high covid infections among their staff.
4. The realization that concepts such as herd immunity via vaccination for a highly mutative respiratory virus such as SARS-CoV-2 was merely speculative rather than proven science.
I am not under thirty, I am not out of formal work and in my own specific skills I have tutored degree students. However, I place no confidence in vaccination being the key cure for this pandemic.
Furthermore, those I know that share my concerns are not under thirty, they are not out of formal work and they are very well educated.
Had I lived in Africa hundreds of years ago, I would likewise have been wary of the missionaries message.
Roger what do you know that the scientist that work on the vaccine don’t know?
When was the last time you titrated a chemical in a beaker?
Just curious.
Knowing that Covid is not deadly for children. To subject mine to the vaccine which finally works only at 40% with its sometimes frightening consequences. It would be committing a crime that I would never be willing to do for any stupid politician.
I gone past being upset at vaccine hesitant people. What I find funny is when some of these people say they are doing “research” on the vaccine.
No, the research has already been done by scientists who are qualified to do real research. All you are doing is reading the summary of the work that they did. You either trust the work and/or their conclusions or you don’t. Don’t tell me you are doing research.