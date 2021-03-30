New study shows Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 90% effective after second dose

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has put out a new study that indicates that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 100% effective under real world conditions.
The study looked at 4,000 medical workers and first responders who had taken the vaccine and how effective it was at protecting them. The study took place from mid-December to mid-March in eight locations across the United States.
The CDC tested volunteers routinely regardless of symptoms. The volunteers were monitored through text message, e-mail and direct medical reports. The volunteers also did a nasal swab once a week.
10 Comments
And yet Dominica is stuck with a questionable Chinese vaccine. Take the AstraZeneca one if you can!
This is a big huge massive lie….
this experimental treatment is extremely dangerous and creates variants.
The more people will get it, the more virus will be dangerous.
But this is the plan….
Why do we still have to quarantine people who are fully vaccinated.
My point exactly I had both since January. It’s seems like a money making thing to quarantine.
Because we do not know yet if vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus. The vaccinated person will not become seriously ill but they may still be able to spread the virus they are hosting
Information is a great tool to gather data in decision-making, but we should always be wary of how such information is disseminated. Before information is made useful in decision- making it must be dissected torn part to be worthy. What we are witnessing is a battle for our minds, this is done by a very sophisticated organized machinery. The above news story is just another attempt using propaganda to achieve a goal, that’s all it is. Truth does not need to be defended in the manner in which we are witnessing, never in our planet history we have seen
the unleashing and bombardment of a narrative 24/7 in a short span of time, always remember the entrance to the controller of body is your mind, that is the game end game. Nature will never
allow tyrants to continue indefinitely.
Still just almost at the rate of natural survival rate 99%, but not quite yet. So, remind me again why are we doing this dance?
Especially with the reported mutations and such.. smh!
From day one, the “experts” suggested vaccines to counteract COVID-19. Since then they pushed and pushed blindly for vaccines, now there are Vaccines, they all appear to be futile and still unnecessary, with the worse duration to expiry on record, just weeks; appears to be half baked stuff.
They ignored all the real facts, counted infections like deaths and lied about the causes of death for millions of people. All in a bid to justify the sordid push for vaccines. Forced the whole world to join this dance, without question or reason.
Where are we now? Play the music harder WHO and CDC, every government will force their people to dance.
Because it is all garbage…this has nothing to do with health…it is about more control of humanity…this whole PLAN – DEMIC is to bring about their ” great reset” humanity just refuse to wake up and continue to give governments/politicians power over them. Humanity and the world would be far better off without these parasites/entities.
Meanwhile, today’s Guardian newspaper reported:
“…The planet could have a year or less before first-generation Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective and modified formulations are needed, according to a survey of epidemiologists, virologists and infectious disease specialists…”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/new-covid-vaccines-needed-within-year-say-scientists
But you still have to wear a mask and socially distance even if you get the vaccine? Also if the vaccine is 100% effective what is the point of the “vaccine passport” program they are about to implement?