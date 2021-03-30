New study shows Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 90% effective after second dose

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has put out a new study that indicates that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 100% effective under real world conditions.

The study looked at 4,000 medical workers and first responders who had taken the vaccine and how effective it was at protecting them. The study took place from mid-December to mid-March in eight locations across the United States.

The CDC tested volunteers routinely regardless of symptoms. The volunteers were monitored through text message, e-mail and direct medical reports. The volunteers also did a nasal swab once a week.

Read more