New Year’s greetings from Dominican Haitian Association (AHID)

The Executive of AHID(the Haitian Association) would like to wish all Dominicans living in Dominica and abroad, the Government and the Opposition by extension a very prosperous Year.
We are very grateful to GOD for sparing our lives from that deadly 2020 Year and bringing us to this New Year, and to the Government of Dominica for all the help granted to us as foreigners. We, in the Association look forward to contribute more and more in the economy of the country, to be at disposal of the Government for any communication for the betterment of our Haitian people living here, and to work closer with CENAP (a Translation and Interpretation services) to assist us with the English/French to avoid any miscommunication.
Once again, we wish all Dominicans a very GOOD and BLESSED Year.
May God continue to bless you and Dominica.
Sauveur Wilson: Président
Patricia Fils Aime: Administrator
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
You are welcome.
“The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God”.
Leviticus 19:34
“Cursed is anyone who withholds justice from the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow.’ Then all the people shall say, ‘Amen!’”
Leviticus 27:19