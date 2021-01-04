New Year’s greetings from Dominican Haitian Association (AHID)

We are very grateful to GOD for sparing our lives from that deadly 2020 Year and bringing us to this New Year, and to the Government of Dominica for all the help granted to us as foreigners. We, in the Association look forward to contribute more and more in the economy of the country, to be at disposal of the Government for any communication for the betterment of our Haitian people living here, and to work closer with CENAP (a Translation and Interpretation services) to assist us with the English/French to avoid any miscommunication.