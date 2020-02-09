Newcomer in the Dominica Calypso 2020 finals

Fitzroy “Bingo” Leon, a St. Lucian national, is a first-timer to the carnival calypso finals with his song “Judges Workshop”.
He is part of the final 10, including the reigning Monarch, King Dice, who will all compete for the coveted title of Calypso Monarch.
The other finalists are: Healer, De Webb, Karessah, Tasha P, Hunter, Bobb, Observer and Jaydee.
How original is his song?
It appears to be strikingly similar to a song from Chalkdust of Trinidad, could the judges please check the archives!!! Words different but identical melody and catch. Check it out!!
Boyyyyyyy look an old line-up. I finish with calypso papa!!!
I do not know who the winner will be. I hope the judges judge what they hear and they see on the night of the competition and not anything before nor the person. If they do that artists and patrons will be satisfied. May the best man win the competition on the night and calypso win overall. It would be nice to know what the main prize will be. While I do not know who will win the calypso competition I already know one winner for the carnival. “The 2020 Road March goes to none other than…………I love my life, stress free……..Sour Sourrrrrrrrrr.”