Newcomer in the Dominica Calypso 2020 finals

Fitzroy “Bingo” Leon, a St. Lucian national, is a first-timer to the carnival calypso finals with his song “Judges Workshop”.

He is part of the final 10, including the reigning Monarch, King Dice, who will all compete for the coveted title of Calypso Monarch.

The other finalists are: Healer, De Webb, Karessah, Tasha P, Hunter, Bobb, Observer and Jaydee.