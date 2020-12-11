$1.1million Road Rehabilitation for Checkhall

A project which started as a private development is now being completed by the government of Dominica with $1.1 million injected into the works.

The Checkhall road rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, says Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, and according to him, this falls in line with the government’s goal of building resilience.

“As we speak, about resilience, it is therefore very important to ensure that whatever we do, we take into consideration the whole question of mitigation. This area because of its elevation, whenever it rains, this road carries a lot of water which is actually deposited into the main road and in the lower portion of the community of Massacre,” he told those present during a media walkthrough of the project.

The MP noted that despite the deplorable state of the road for several years, works undertaken by the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) Ltd. also contributed to the further depletion of the road.

“There were some issues with DOWASCO’s lines so they undertook a major repair to the water system some months ago which actually included the unearthing and earthing of new pipes to have a much-enhanced water system in that community and a significant amount of money was actually spent in that regard by DOWASCO. As a consequence, one will appreciate the distress which was brought to bear on the road that was already in a deplorable state,” adding, “As the Member of Parliament for the area, along with the Minister of Public Works, we met with the residents and gave our commitment in fixing the road.”

Blackmoore says several interventions are being made along the roadway to reduce the risk of erosion and ensure the durability of the project.

“Phase one is currently being undertaken and it comprise of the installation of storm drains and culverts and as you go to the intersection lower down at the main road, you will also see the installation of some box culverts this is to ensure that the water itself can be deposited with less risk involved in terms of flooding etc. and erosion possibility,” he stated.

The Minister commended the residence of the area highly for their demonstration of patience whilst applauding the government for their intervention despite challenges brought above by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meantime, residents in the Checkhall area have expressed their gratitude to their Parliamentary Representative and the government for the road rehabilitation project.

One resident, Matilda Popo spoke on some of the challenges ,along with others, they have experienced over the years. “We are very excited, very, very excited because we had a road prior to this project which was un-user-friendly, and we really struggled. Vehicles shocks went and all kind of things and now we are seeing such a stupendous work going and we are grateful for that and the workers are doing an awesome job and we just really want to compliment the government for taking time off and spending some time in the community and letting the residents feel more comfortable.

Another resident, Anthony Jno. Baptiste, stated, “I’m very happy that finally, we have received this road because we have spent many many years doing back-breaking work on this road. I recall in 1999 the Taiwanese and the UWP they did that road and they ran the pipes across the road and hence every now and then we had pipe breakage and there DOWASCO had to come and dig it up and then we had problems. We had porthole on top of porthole and it was really a problem, so that’s why I’m very happy that finally it is done.”

According to the Mahaut MP, all 21 employees on the project are from the community of Massacre.

He also informed of similar works being undertaken in two sections in Despor and revealed that over $2million have been spent to date in that community for road rehabilitation works.