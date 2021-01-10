10 more COVID-19 cases since Dec 21, 2020, 8 active cases at present – Dr. Laura Esprit

Dominica has recorded ten (10) additional cases of COVID-19 since the last press briefing on December 21, 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment.

That’s according to Dr. Laura Esprit, Officer in Charge in the office of the Chief Medical Officer who gave that information in a statement on Saturday.

She said six (6) of the 10 cases are males, whilst the other 4 are females, with an age range of between 30 and 73 years.

“Of the 10 new cases, 5 were detected upon arrival at the Douglas Charles Airport – Health Screening Facility, whilst the other 5 were detected on day-5 PCR testing, at Quarantine Facilities,” Dr. Esprit added. “All ten were imported cases, quarantined from the date of arrival, and subsequently admitted to the COVID Isolation Unit for management and close monitoring.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated on DBS Radio on January 6, 2021 that there were 12 active cases of the coronavirus in Dominica at the time. However, Dr. Esprit indicated in her statement that from the total of a hundred and six (106) confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island, 98 persons have successfully recovered, which leaves the number of active cases at eight (8).

The number of deaths remains at zero (0) which Dr. Esprit describes as “a proud achievement for us all.”