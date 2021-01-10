10 more COVID-19 cases since Dec 21, 2020, 8 active cases at present – Dr. Laura Esprit

Dominica has recorded ten (10) additional cases of COVID-19 since the last press briefing on December 21, 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment.
That’s according to Dr. Laura Esprit, Officer in Charge in the office of the Chief Medical Officer who gave that information in a statement on Saturday.
She said six (6) of the 10 cases are males, whilst the other 4 are females, with an age range of between 30 and 73 years.
“Of the 10 new cases, 5 were detected upon arrival at the Douglas Charles Airport – Health Screening Facility, whilst the other 5 were detected on day-5 PCR testing, at Quarantine Facilities,” Dr. Esprit added. “All ten were imported cases, quarantined from the date of arrival, and subsequently admitted to the COVID Isolation Unit for management and close monitoring.”
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated on DBS Radio on January 6, 2021 that there were 12 active cases of the coronavirus in Dominica at the time. However, Dr. Esprit indicated in her statement that from the total of a hundred and six (106) confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island, 98 persons have successfully recovered, which leaves the number of active cases at eight (8).
The number of deaths remains at zero (0) which Dr. Esprit describes as “a proud achievement for us all.”
3 Comments
Tell Dominicans the truth. dca has had an increases number of deaths this year from people that are classed as vulnerable. All the-people that have passed away are not being tested. There are hundreds of cases in dca with people just thinking is the flu they have . In dca they telling you flu you have when it’s covid. In states they telling you is covid you have when u have flu. The government not even testing the wider population and only saying is imported cases alone we getting. Keep believing there stories still. The virus is rampant on island and the only reason we surviving is cause we eat relatively healthy and have active lives. My cousin wake up one morning with a temp and she couldn’t taste or smell nothing. She go hospital they tell her is flu she have . I right england and if I didn’t tell her stay home and quarantine herself cause is covid she had. She would have been all over. covid blocks taste and smell. Once you loose that it’s 100% Covid.
I mentioned that a year ago. This regime can’t be trusted. If an independent body would go to Dominica to access the situation, all you would be surprised what they find. Skerrit gambles recklessly with the resources of our country and also with public health and order. This one could be potentially a game changer for the country. Thank you all you labour supporters…!
Nothing that Skerrit and his water carrying lackeys say should not and cannot be taken as truthful. Here is a clear contradiction between Mr. Skerrit and his health officials over the number of active cases.
In other jurisdictions in the region, press conferences are held regularly conc to enlighten the public on matters of national importance. In Dominica, nothing such happens, every bit of public information is tightly manipulated to create a narrative favorable to this Ham & Turkey regime.
Despite this anomaly, the regular news media, the local journalists (they are more like stenographers) remain deafeningly reticent.
Unless the journalists, business sector, clergy, and the rest of civil society take a more aggressive posture against the lack of transparency, accountability and freedom of information, Dominica will stay stagnated in poverty and remain desperately underdeveloped. Meanwhile, the gap between the ruling oligarchs and the rest of the population widens.