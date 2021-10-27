102-year-old Dominican beats COVID-19

When centenarian Veronica Elsina Burton tested positive for coronavirus last month, her diagnosis signaled the worst for her family and friends, but several weeks later, the jovial spirited, time-fortified gem is back on her feet and has returned home.

At 102-year, Burton has defied the odds by beating this dreaded virus which medical professionals say is most dangerous for those over the age of 65.

Her daughter, Ideline Burton, credits her mothers’ lifelong healthy habits for the centenarian’s recovery but revealed to Dominica News Online (DNO) that given the symptoms she experienced, there were moments when she questioned whether her mom would survive the infectious disease.

“It was really terrible for her. At a certain time, I thought that was it. She got every symptom that the corona gave. There were headaches, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever; she got dehydrated and her blood sugar went down. She got swollen and had water in her body; she also got ammonia on her lungs, and couldn’t eat due to her throat being swollen,” Ideline, who spoke on her mom’s behalf, revealed.

Born on June 1 1919, the coronavirus crisis is the second pandemic which the Bataca resident has lived through – the “Spanish Flu” which is believed to have killed 50 million people globally, being the first.

A former housewife and a farmer, Ideline labelled her mother as a “fighter” who always “pushed through” whatever life throws at her.

“I would encourage her every day and tell her you need to drink some water; we need to fight because your children are waiting for you to come back home so you need to fight and that really gave her the spirit to continue fighting and she never gave up,” Ideline recounted.

The 102-year-old, whose diet consists only of fish and other local foods, is said to have been in perfect health and suffered from no pre-existing conditions before the virus attacked her.

With seniors topping the death toll here in Dominica, Ideline called on the public to refrain from visiting the elderly, follow the health and safety protocols established by the ministry of health and “most importantly to get vaccinated.”

“We have to safeguard all elderly; we have to protect them. We have to do whatever it takes to protect them and feed them; give them their vitamins that will help to build their immune system because if my mother wasn’t so strong, she’d be gone,” the grateful daughter remarked.

When she contracted the virus, Burton was unvaccinated, for reasons, the family members say, were outside of their control, but Ideline gave the assurance that her mother will be vaccinated once health officials give the go-ahead.

Burton, who is one of the 20 living centenarians on the island, has outlived two of her ten children.

According to her daughter the hardy, long-lived, devout catholic enjoys praying and reading.