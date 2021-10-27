102-year-old Dominican beats COVID-19

When centenarian Veronica Elsina Burton tested positive for coronavirus last month, her diagnosis signaled the worst for her family and friends, but several weeks later, the jovial spirited, time-fortified gem is back on her feet and has returned home.
At 102-year, Burton has defied the odds by beating this dreaded virus which medical professionals say is most dangerous for those over the age of 65.
Her daughter, Ideline Burton, credits her mothers’ lifelong healthy habits for the centenarian’s recovery but revealed to Dominica News Online (DNO) that given the symptoms she experienced, there were moments when she questioned whether her mom would survive the infectious disease.
“It was really terrible for her. At a certain time, I thought that was it. She got every symptom that the corona gave. There were headaches, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever; she got dehydrated and her blood sugar went down. She got swollen and had water in her body; she also got ammonia on her lungs, and couldn’t eat due to her throat being swollen,” Ideline, who spoke on her mom’s behalf, revealed.
Born on June 1 1919, the coronavirus crisis is the second pandemic which the Bataca resident has lived through – the “Spanish Flu” which is believed to have killed 50 million people globally, being the first.
A former housewife and a farmer, Ideline labelled her mother as a “fighter” who always “pushed through” whatever life throws at her.
“I would encourage her every day and tell her you need to drink some water; we need to fight because your children are waiting for you to come back home so you need to fight and that really gave her the spirit to continue fighting and she never gave up,” Ideline recounted.
The 102-year-old, whose diet consists only of fish and other local foods, is said to have been in perfect health and suffered from no pre-existing conditions before the virus attacked her.
With seniors topping the death toll here in Dominica, Ideline called on the public to refrain from visiting the elderly, follow the health and safety protocols established by the ministry of health and “most importantly to get vaccinated.”
“We have to safeguard all elderly; we have to protect them. We have to do whatever it takes to protect them and feed them; give them their vitamins that will help to build their immune system because if my mother wasn’t so strong, she’d be gone,” the grateful daughter remarked.
When she contracted the virus, Burton was unvaccinated, for reasons, the family members say, were outside of their control, but Ideline gave the assurance that her mother will be vaccinated once health officials give the go-ahead.
Burton, who is one of the 20 living centenarians on the island, has outlived two of her ten children.
According to her daughter the hardy, long-lived, devout catholic enjoys praying and reading.
22 Comments
DEVOUT CATHOLIC!!! While all her children abandoned the fullness of the faith, she remained devout. Please don’t interrupt her while she is praying her Rosary. This is a message from her godson. Let the lady invoke the help of our Blessed Mother. Amen.
“The government has every right?” Are we living under a dictatorship government now? Where is my right as a citizen to dictate what goes in my body? Where is my freedom? The LGBT has rights. But not me as a citizen?
That honest smile tells a beautiful story and uplifts one’s spirit. A role model transcending time.
Like a torch bearer shedding light. To come out of covid-19 with such strength….. you deserve to be honored… Mother.
Very inspiring!!!!
Oh my she looks so pleasant. I smiled just looking at the photo. I’m happy she survived. God bless her and here’s to many more healthy years.
Sorry, I meant to give a thumbs up, I hit the wrong button. That is great that she survived such an ordeal. Lets continue to be healthy in our habits and to praise and thank God, Jah, Yahweh for all his mercies.
Wow.. a princess imagine when she was young… More life to you and God’s continued protection and health.
Bless her heart, thank God she made it. Please look out for any condition the virus may leave her with. The lady had no medical issues before covid and her system was built on the old fashion natural healthy food, fish and fresh crops NOT KFC and koolaid! So when you out there think you can beat covid like her just like that you are mistaken. You better get your vaccine and behave with all the processed food and sugar you eating for years you are not Ms Burton.
Unvaccinated
Age 102
Survived Covid 19
Great news!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
No that’s bad news because now the “conspiracy theorists” will use that as a reason to say that vaccine mandates are unethical. The government has every right to tell you what to put in your body especially for a virus with a 99% survival rate for the majority of people.
So far our case fatality rate is still hovering around 1% and our actual Infected Fatality Rate is probably even lower because most people prefer to stay home and bear their sickness than to be imprisoned for a week for having flu-like symptoms. But don’t be fooled by this we need to take every precaution.
That’s why we wasted several months in the initial stages of the pandemic before putting in place all these time tested precautionary measures like mask wearing which we were originally told not to do. And why we are preventing people from using life saving treatments while pushing a vaccine that has not been properly tested yet.
Great News. She is such a pleasant lady. We need to find out if she is the oldest survivor of COVID in the world. Her life should be celebrated.
Seems like her immune system is just fine!! Israel study states those who have recovered from COVID are 17 times less likely to be re-infected than a vaccinated person. She will now have antibodies and T Cell memory – research suggests she is more than cool for now! The science can learn a lot from her!!!
Well done Mum, from what I read you are a fighter and a candle to the wind, God blessed.
Praise the LORD!!! Congratulations to this Gem of our seniors and to the family that surrounded her with love. I note these points from this report:
1. She is the epitome of resilience and a persevering spirit to life and overcoming odds
2. She loves Praying and Reading. God first. Après Bon Dieu c’est la terre. An active mind in an active body.
3. She is said to have been in perfect health and suffered from no pre-existing conditions before the virus attacked her. That speaks volumes about our need to have healthy immune systems to successfully fight the virus. Vaccines are crucial but the full extent of its effectiveness rest on us continuing to have strong immune systems and healthy lifestyles
4. Her diet. According to the article, her diet consists only of fish and other local foods. Remember the DBS “Ma Pampo styled Power Breakfast”? Bring it back DBS!!!
5. Remember Midnight Grovers? Bring Back the Milk and Honey lyrics. Ministry of Health and Agriculture team up again
This is opportune for Ministries of Health, Social Services, Agriculture, Education and Tourism to team up again with a major campaign on Healthy living, get vaccinated and proper diet. Remember the Min. of Agriculture program with the theme song “Why don’t we eat what we grom and grow what we want to eat”?
At a time when we tout the noble and laudable “First resilient Island Goals” we need to finance a massive campaign on NCDs, healthy foods, diversification, exercise and sports. As supply chains are affected to breaking point and food prices soar, self reliance from a Caribbean perspective is critical. We need to develop Digital Market platforms. There is the Company in Dominica by the young woman Agripreneur called AGRIVERTISE. I would provide a stimulus package for this and similar ICT/Agriculture, Entrepreneurship firms through NDFD & AID Bank etc
Plan a $15-20 million dollar allocation funded by the Citizenship by Investment Program and counterpart Donor (cash/kind)
Thank God for his healing power. I am glad that your mom is good.
Way to GO……GREAT!
Congratulations to her. Happy to hear this
Some mention could have been made of the covid 19 team who worked with her, I’m sure their hard work n dedication played a part in her wellbeing. When it good say it good. 😉
#TGBTG! To God Be The Glory. “Burton, who is one of the 20 living centenarians on the island,” This land is Blessed beyond measure. Notice the habits, praying, reading and eating a diet of fish and local foods.
Great to hear that she survived. Please protect our elderly people. Take the necessary steps to ensure that we do not bring this dreaded virus to them.
One Love Dominicans #OLD
Hooray! Such an uplifting story. I am glad that your mom is well. It is also a testament of our excellent healthcare providers.
This is awesome news :D
Waw shes stronger even healthier than even our youngsters today !