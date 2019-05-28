844 students to sit Grade Six National Assessment this week

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development will administer the annual Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA) on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, 2019.

This year, 844 students, 444 girls and 400 boys, are set to write the exams. This number represents a 12% decrease from last year when 965 students sat the exam.

The examinations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 am, with an assembly at 7:45, at 53 centers occupying 40 school buildings around the island.

On day one, students will be tested on Language Arts and Social Studies, while on day two; Mathematics and Science will be administered. With the exception of language Arts, all exams will be single paper multiple-choice test. The Language Arts examination will consist of two (2) components; a sixty (60) item multiple-choice paper and a composition paper.