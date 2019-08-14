12 more Dominicans receive scholarships to study in China

Another twelve (12) Dominican students have received scholarships from the Chinese Government to study in ten top Chinese universities in the areas of Engineering, Information Technology, Medicine, Management, Business, International Relations and Agriculture.

Eight of the students will pursue Bachelor’s degrees and four will study for their Master’s degrees.

The Chinese Embassy in Dominica announced the recipients, who were selected from among numerous applicants at a scholarship award ceremony held at the Fort Young Hotel in Roseau on Wednesday, August 12, 2019.

The twelve (12) students are: Terrick King, Charlton Mcclean, Alwinar Thomas, Tamia Webster, Jahre Harris, Tricia Sandrine Lewis, Nita Pascal, Kimran Jean Jacques, Chevon Ambo , Shaheda Annella Charles, Tichinah Jervier and Hildrich Yasmal Alexander.

The function was attended by H.E. Charles Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Mrs. Savarin, H.E. LU Kun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of Dominica and Hon. Catherine Daniel, Acting Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Development and Minister for Ecclesiastical, Family and Gender Affairs.

Also present were Mrs. Chandler Hyacinth, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development and several senior officials of the Dominican government.

The full scholarships for the twelve students will cover tuition, lodging, comprehensive medical insurance and living allowance.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Dominica and China in 2004, the Chinese Government Scholarship Program has supported more than 150 Dominican students to study in Chinese universities for Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees in different areas.