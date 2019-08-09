12 to contest in Kalinago Council elections to be held next week

A new Kalinago Chief was recently elected and is now preparing to implement his development plans for the Territory but he will need the support of a Kalinago Council to do so.

The Kalinago Territory Act of the Commonwealth of Dominica makes provision for the election of such Council, which, according to the Act, will be responsible for the administration of the Territory.

Twelve people have been nominated to contest in the Kalinago Council elections which will be held next week..

Out of the twelve nominated, six persons with the highest number of votes will be elected as Councillors, the Chief being the 7th person. The law makes provision for the Kalinago Chief to be installed as Chairman of the Council at the first meeting of the new Council.

Recently, the elections for Kalinago chief were held and twenty– two year old Lorenzo Sanford emerged winner.

The persons nominated are as follows: Christabel Auguiste (Clerk) from Bataca, Reny Auguiste (Self Employed) from Crayfish River, Alexander Burton (Retired Teacher) from Salybia, Lindo Frederick (Labourer) from Salybia, Louise Patrick Hill (Hotelier) from Crayfish River, Ralph John, (Unemployed) from St. Cyr, Jenner Lucier (Farmer) from Crayfish River, Debra B. Thomas (N.E.P Supervisor) from Gaulette River, Gabriel Thomas (Unemployed) from Crayfish River, Hilarian Valmond (Fisherman) from Concord, Marion Valmond (Self Employed) from Salybia and Janet A. William (Mentor) from Bataca.

The elections are scheduled for Wednesday, August 14th 2019.