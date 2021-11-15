12 year old wins DCOA essay competition

12 year old Tyler-Ann Hunter of Goodwill has made history by winning the first-ever Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA) essay competition.

The competition formed part of activities which were held in observance of the Month of the Elderly in September.

Hunter won from a total of 13 submissions in the competition which was open to children between the ages of 10 and 15. Staying within the stipulated maximum length of 500 words, wrote the winning essay on the topic “How Can Young People Assist the Elderly in Making Better Use of Digital Technology”.

According to the DCOA, entries were received from various villages across the island with 15 year old Ayodelle David from Pointe Mitchel placing second, and D’Janoah Dangleben from Grandbay, aged 14, taking third place.

A special prize was also presented to 10 year old Gabrielle Esprit from Belfast.

The DCOA said despite the pandemic, it is satisfied with the response and the quality of writing from the students who participated.

The Council also stated that it will share the top essays on its website.