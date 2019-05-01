120 students learn to manage money

One hundred and twenty students (120) from six secondary schools in the Roseau area were introduced to the basics of money management on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 during a Youth Financial Literacy Seminar organised by the National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd at the Public Service Union Hall.

The interactive seminar was well received by third and fourth students who came from the St. Martin Secondary School, St. Mary’s Academy, Dominica Community High School, Wesley High School, Convent High School and Orion Academy.

Topics covered included Financial Behaviour: values, needs versus wants; Financial Planning: goal setting, budgeting and saving.

The students also received information on NCCU, its structure, reach, becoming a member and relevant products and services.

Facilitators were NCCU’s Chief Financial Officer, Curth Charles, and Marva Jervier and Davina Toussaint of the Society’s La Salette Branch.

NCCU believes “it is necessary for young persons to learn how to manage money as it is an important life skill”.

This was the fifth edition of the NCCU Youth Financial Literacy Seminar.The credit union intends to continue hosting the seminar annually.